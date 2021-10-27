"Meeting John Legend was such a serendipitous experience": In conversation with viral sensation Radha Rao

It's not every day that one happens to meet an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner (read: John Legend). But for 22-year-old Boston busker Radha Rao, fate certainly seemed to have other plans in store.

It was in the midst of her recent rendition of All of Me at the famed Faneuhil Hall that a passing John Legend not only happened to stop by, but also made it a point to walk up to her, commend her euphonious vocals and drop a tip!

Within hours, viral videos of their wholesome encounter began to trend across social media platforms, resulting in an influx of growing followers and fame like never before.

Apart from pursuing her love for music, Radha is also a Graduate in Finance from Boston University's Questrom School of Business and currently works at iZotope, a music technology company.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP's Saahil Agnelo Periwal, Radha opened up on the aftermath of the John Legend experience, her musical journey so far and more.

Radha Rao on meeting John Legend, the art of street performances and more

Image via Radha Rao/ Instagram

Q) What was going through your mind when you realized John Legend himself was standing in the crowd?

Describe your experience of meeting the acclaimed artist in person.

Radha: When I realized John Legend was standing in front of me listening to my rendition of his song, my mind went blank. I tried to process what was going on, while still maintaining composure and keeping my cool!

Meeting John Legend was such a serendipitous but gratifying experience; he is such a humble artist.

Q) How have the past few days been in terms of coping with your new-found viral fame in the aftermath of the John Legend incident?

Radha: The past few days have been very busy! I am so grateful to have received more exposure as a local artist since videos of the incident started to circulate on social media.

For me, the attention doesn’t change much - sharing my art and cultivating meaningful connections with people through the medium of music continues to be my main focus.

Q) Could you tell us about what got you started on your musical journey ? Any excerpts from your childhood which helped instill your affinity towards music ?

Radha: I began singing incredibly young. I’ve been brought up in a very musical environment, with my mother being a Hindustani classical vocalist. She trained me in the classical arts as well, so my oldest experiences with music align with my Indian background.

As I got older, I began experimenting in Western genres such as R&B and soul music, and I began to interweave Indian melodic patterns into my music.

I’ve since been grateful to gain the opportunity to perform at different venues, luxury properties, hotels, and public areas in the greater Boston area.

Q) Tell us about your Indian roots and where do you originally hail from?

Radha: I have been brought up in Boston for most of my life, however, I did live in Hyderabad during my middle school years. This experience was wonderful for me, and I dove deeper into Indian classical music and dance when I lived there.

My mother comes from Uttar Pradesh and my father is from Karnataka, so I’m grateful to have been exposed to both North and South Indian traditions.

Q) Which instruments do you play? Are you professionally trained in the realm of music or self-taught?

Radha: I learned classical piano as a child, but tend to play mostly by ear/improvisation.

Q) Your favorite genres of music? Styles which you seek to incorporate into your singing?

Radha: My favorite genres include R&B (Trapsoul) and unplugged acoustic soul.

I also love incorporating Indian melodies and movements into R&B to give it a unique flavor.

Q) Having been exposed to a historically and culturally rich city as diverse as Boston during your formative years, how impactful would you say your stay has been so far in terms of fuelling your passion for music?

Radha: Boston has been a wonderful city to be brought up within, with beautiful landmarks, fall colors, and gracious people.

I grew up in a suburb of Boston that was quite diverse, so I’ve been able to explore both the Indian and American aspects of my identity.

Q) Any reasons behind choosing Boston's iconic Faneuil Hall as your go-to busking location?

The 'Cradle of Liberty', Boston's famous Faneuil Hall (Image via Getty Images)

Radha: Faneuil Hall is a place I manifested performing at as a child. There are so many talented performers, high foot traffic, and great eateries, stores, and views to experience.

While I only began performing at Faneuil Hall 2-3 months ago, it’s been a highlight of my life and a whirlwind ever since!

Q) What drew you towards taking to the streets to showcase your musical prowess ?

Radha: I love how spontaneous and raw performing in a public area is. It allows you to connect and express art with so many different types of people.

I’m grateful to connect with the young and old, and with passerbys of all walks of life through street performing.

Q) Your most memorable busking experience/ feedback? (John Legend aside, of course!)

Radha: Each experience street performing brings something new and special.

I’ve enjoyed interacting with little kids that are fascinated by music and want to be singers one day. It brings me joy to show them that it is possible to chase your dreams and enjoy art and creation.

Q) Your least favorite thing about being a street performer?

Radha: Performing in public places isn’t always the safest experience, so I do have to stay on the lookout and be aware of any people who may be creating a disruptive environment.

I hope to use my music as a medium through which I can spread peace and hope to others, but I do have to keep an eye out for my own wellbeing and safety in busking environments.

Q) According to you, what are the most important things one must keep in mind when it comes to the art of busking?

Radha: I’ve gotten such valuable advice from veteran buskers at Faneuil Hall. They’ve shared with me the importance of simply enjoying the spontaneous nature of performing in public.

I’ve found that interacting with the general public and staying grounded but confident about my art creates a positive and enjoyable environment.

Q) Three western/global artists whom you consider influences?

Top Left- Norah Jones, Bottom Left- India Arie, Top Right- Sade, Bottom Right- Jhene Aiko (Images via Getty/ ShutterStock)

Radha: I am inspired by Sadé, Norah Jones, Jhené Aiko, and India Arie.

Q) Any Indian artists whom you admire/consider as influences?

Top Left - Abida Parveen, Bottom Left- Arijit Singh, Right- Shreya Ghoshal (Images via Getty)

Radha: In terms of Indian artists, I love Arijit Singh, Abida Parveen, and Shreya Ghoshal.

Q) Where do you see yourself five years down the line? What's next on the horizon in terms of long-term music plans, upcoming music projects and collaborations ?

Radha: In the future, I see myself continuing to release original music and cultivate memorable experiences with others through music.

I’m looking forward to some Indian fusion releases as well!

Q) What advice would you like to personally offer aspiring musicians and budding buskers in the making ?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Radha: I would encourage all street musicians and aspiring singers to continue chasing their passion and making the most of their creative experiences.

Creating art and connecting with listeners through music is one of the most fulfilling pursuits.

Edited by Ashish Yadav