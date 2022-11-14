Who is hosting Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? List explored Hosts - Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to take everyone’s breath away with its 96th showcase this year. The grand annual event is going to get bigger and better and will see some new additions to its march. Starting at 77th Street and ending at Herald Square, the parade will be three hours long and will have 2.4 miles of public viewers along its route.

Macy’s press release for the parade reads as:

"For decades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been one of the nation’s most anticipated and watched holiday celebrations. Viewers nationwide can catch all the action via a special presentation on NBC and streaming on Peacock, from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., in all time zones. The TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will be back to host the Emmy-Award winning celebration."

Presenters Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker co-hosted the parade last year as well, taking to social media to share multiple photos of themselves and the parade. Guthrie first hosted the parade in 2012, Kotb started hosting Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018, while Al Roker has been hosting it since 1995.

The parade will kick off on November 24, 2022, at 9 am in all time zones and will air on NBC.

Meet the hosts of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

The fantastic trio in 2021 excitedly took to social media about co-hosting the Thanksgiving celebration as the parade didn’t happen the previous year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Host Al Roker shared photos on Instagram, expressing his excitement about the return.

The caption of his post read as:

"So happy to see the signs of #normalcy with the balloons and floats of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade."

1) Savannah Guthrie

The American journalist and attorney is best known as a host of The Today Show, an NBC news show that she has been a part of since 2012. In the early days of her career as a journalist, the co-host of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade worked for various networks, including ABC. She also gained a lot of attention while covering the 9/11 terror attacks.

As an advocate, Savannah worked with CourtTV and gained a lot of attention covering various Supreme Court hearings, followed by working with NBC as a correspondent. She began getting more substantial roles on NBC over the years, eventually making it as the host of The Today Show.

She earns an impressive salary of $8 million per year from NBC, adding to her net worth, which stands at $30 million.

She hosted the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade telecast in 2012, repeating again in 2017.

2) Hoda Kotb

The Egyptian-American news anchor is well-known as the co-anchor of NBC’s morning show, The Today Show. She is also known for being on Dateline NBC. Hoda began her career working with CBS in Mississippi and then went on to work with ABC in the 80s.

This was followed by a return to CBS as a reporter and anchor in different locations. Her journey with different networks has gained her an impressive net worth of $30 million.

She first hosted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018 after replacing Matt Lauer, who was fired after the 2017 parade.

3) Al Roker

The 68-year-old TV journalist, presenter, actor, and producer is widely known as the weatherman on NBC’s The Today Show, hosted by his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade co-hosts. His current 5-year contract with NBC earns him $10 million per year and covers his appearances on The Today Show and The Weather Channel. His total net worth stands at $70 million.

Al Rocker first appeared in the parade when he sailed with Lunda Church and Joe Witte on the Rub-A-Dub-Dub boat in 1988 and began hosting it in 1995. The “uptown” host is involved in cutting the ribbon during the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the start of the parade and interviews celebrities at 77th Street where the parade kicks off.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the second oldest and biggest festive parade in the world. The turkey-day tradition has an impressive lineup for 2022, including some classic parade favorites as well as new additions to it.

This year's lineup includes 12 marching bands from different states, five new floats, four fresh balloons, and over 24 major artists, who are set to perform during the three-hour-long parade.

Tune in to NBC and Peacock on November 24 at 9 am, or even better, make your way to 77th Street to witness the magic live.

