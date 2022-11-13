Where can viewers watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Air date and more details explored

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for a spectacular and highly-awaited holiday event that can be enjoyed by viewers both offline and online. The massive event first took place in 1924, making it the second oldest Thanksgiving Day parade after America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit.

Will Coss, the parade’s executive producer said:

"This November, as we once again set the stage for the start of the holiday season, we are thrilled to showcase another spectacle full of magic and wonder that will help create everlasting memories with loved ones during this special time of year."

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 24, at 9 am across all time zones. Viewers can watch the broadcast of the parade on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

All about Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's time for the most spectacular live holiday event. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to host its 96th event and New York is shaking with excitement. The parade is set to kick off from West 77th Street & Central Park West and will stop in front of Macy’s at Herald Square.

The total route has 2.5 miles of public viewing along the route and will feature Broadway performances, live pop performances, marching bands, and a whole lot of other activities. CBS will air two Tony Award-winning musicals, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and SIX as part of The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS.

The Lineup

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from The Today Show. It includes 5 floats, 12 marching bands, 24 major stars, and 4 giant balloons.

One of the floats to be featured in this year’s parade is TOYS-R-US. America’s favorite giraffe DJ is set to appear in an all-new float. Geoffrey is ready to take the stage with balloons, bright colors, toys galore, and cold pyro and is ready to inspire everyone to rediscover their childhood.

Joining them is the famous Pinkfong Baby Shark with some underwater celebrations as the float debuts in the parade with Mommy, Daddy, Grandma, and Grandpa sharks. Netflix’s Slumberland joins the parade with Supersized Slumber. The new float includes a giant bed that towers over the city and special appearances from the legendary Flip and her friend Pig.

Wondership from Wonder is ready to float over Manhattan with its trademark red, yellow, and blue balloons and confetti. Joining the floats is Macy’s very own Wampum Legacy, designed to honor and narrate tales of resilience, tradition, and culture. Grandmother Eastern Pine tree leads the way with wampum shells of water, surrounded by sweetgrass, sassafras, and wild berry plant relatives.

Others to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade include 1-2-3 Sesame Street, Big City Cheer!, Big Bed Shoe Car, Big Turkey Spectacular, Birds of a Feather Stream Together, Blue’s Clues & You!, Celebration Gator, Christmas in Town Square, Colossal Wave of Wonder, Deck the Halls, and Elf Pets, among others.

The four major balloons this year include BBC’s Bluey, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Sinclair’s Dino, and Stuart the Minion. They will be joined by 23 other balloons as they float over the city from 9 am to 12 noon on the day of the parade.

Performers at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade include Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Cam, Jordan Davis, Josh Dela Cruz, Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, Kirk Franklin Mario Lopez, Emma Broyles, Sean Paul, and Jordin Sparks, along with several other artists.

Stay tuned for more information about the parade and tune in on November 24, at 9 am to NBC and Peacock.

