Fact Check: Does Joe Biden have cancer? President's speech on oil refineries in Delaware debunked

U.S. President Joe Biden misspoke and said that he has cancer while delivering a speech on climate change. The 79-year-old visited Somerset, Massachusetts on July 20, where he announced a series of executive orders to battle the rapid climate change.

While discussing the downside of the emissions caused by oil refineries, Biden shared an anecdote about his childhood in Delaware. He said that he and the people he grew up with are now suffering from cancer due to these emissions.

Joe Biden, a native of Claymonth, Delaware, which harbors a number of oil refineries, said:

“And because it was a four-lane highway that was accessible, my mother drove us rather than us be able to walk. And guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so d*mn many other people I grew up with have cancer, and why, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

After the clip of the US President's speech went viral, it made headlines due to his alarming revelation about his health, which sparked a number of online debates.

Soon after his speech, White House Spokesperson Andrew Bates clarified Biden's statement. Bates pointed out that the US President had “non-melanoma skin cancers” removed before he took over the Presidency.

However, people were confused with Biden's wording while delivering the speech.

Twitter was confused by Joe Biden's statement in recent speech

Twitterati were quick to point out President Joe Biden's slip of tongue while delivering a speech in Massachusetts related to climate change. People were left wondering why the 79-year-old spoke in the present tense, especially after the White House clarified his so-called gaffe.

Many also mocked the sitting President for not battling cancer but Alzheimer's due to his frequent slip-ups.

Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @lavern_spicer Ok the American people have a right to know if Joe Biden has CANCER…or Alzheimer’s 🤷🏾‍♀️ Ok the American people have a right to know if Joe Biden has CANCER…or Alzheimer’s 🤷🏾‍♀️

Michael Malice @michaelmalice Don't worry about Joe Biden having cancer, he is married to a doctor Don't worry about Joe Biden having cancer, he is married to a doctor

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj So does Joe Biden actually have cancer or just dementia So does Joe Biden actually have cancer or just dementia

One user was quick to point out that no one seemed to care about what the President said because "no one takes what he says seriously." They added that no one seemed to know whether they believed Biden's claims or not. This was a sentiment that was echoed by several others.

Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @lavern_spicer Joe Biden just announced he has cancer and no one even cares because no one takes what he says seriously and no one knows whether they can even believe it or not.



Imagine that negotiating for us abroad. Joe Biden just announced he has cancer and no one even cares because no one takes what he says seriously and no one knows whether they can even believe it or not.Imagine that negotiating for us abroad.

Tom Bevan @TomBevanRCP



twitter.com/townhallcom/st… Townhall.com @townhallcom Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer." Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer." https://t.co/YIoBlZadRJ Cancer? This is either the biggest bombshell in presidential history or the biggest gaffe. Cancer? This is either the biggest bombshell in presidential history or the biggest gaffe. twitter.com/townhallcom/st…

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth Im confused by his speech today... Does Joe Biden have cancer or dementia? Im confused by his speech today... Does Joe Biden have cancer or dementia?

Some users were also left wondering why Biden blamed the cancer on oil slicks and others simply called him out for misspeaking several times so far. Meanwhile, some wondered whether the 79-year-old was "complulsively lying again."

Bob Weave @lowkeyrbe



Because oil slicks don't cause skin cancer. John Roberts @johnrobertsFox After his "I and so many damn people have cancer" remark, the @WhiteHouse was quick to clarify that @JoeBiden has had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed, but remains a "healthy" 79-year old After his "I and so many damn people have cancer" remark, the @WhiteHouse was quick to clarify that @JoeBiden has had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed, but remains a "healthy" 79-year old Can you follow up and ask why Joe Biden blamed his skin cancer on oil slicks?Because oil slicks don't cause skin cancer. twitter.com/johnrobertsFox… Can you follow up and ask why Joe Biden blamed his skin cancer on oil slicks?Because oil slicks don't cause skin cancer. twitter.com/johnrobertsFox…

Ellen Carmichael 🌻 @ellencarmichael If Biden DOESN’T/DIDN’T have cancer, this isn’t “misspeaking” or a speech impediment. It’s just the latest in a long line of fabulist talking points everyone has let him off the hook for over the years. If Biden DOESN’T/DIDN’T have cancer, this isn’t “misspeaking” or a speech impediment. It’s just the latest in a long line of fabulist talking points everyone has let him off the hook for over the years.

Chad Prather @WatchChad Pretty certain the American people deserve a clarification on whether or not Joe Biden has cancer. Pretty certain the American people deserve a clarification on whether or not Joe Biden has cancer.

Corinne Clark Barron @corinnec Greg Price @greg_price11 Biden: "I and so many other people I grew up with have cancer." Biden: "I and so many other people I grew up with have cancer." https://t.co/TUiBZJqbBR It's hard to tell if Joe Biden actually has cancer, is compulsively lying again, or is just struggling with dementia. twitter.com/greg_price11/s… It's hard to tell if Joe Biden actually has cancer, is compulsively lying again, or is just struggling with dementia. twitter.com/greg_price11/s…

Greg Price @greg_price11 Jacqui Heinrich @JacquiHeinrich Update: WH official tells me POTUS was referring to past removal of skin cancer in his remarks from Massachusetts.



Biden mistakenly stated (present tense) that he has cancer. Update: WH official tells me POTUS was referring to past removal of skin cancer in his remarks from Massachusetts. Biden mistakenly stated (present tense) that he has cancer. Joe Biden said "I have cancer from oil slicks on a windshield" and the response from his handlers at the White House is to claim he was talking against a time he had cancerous moles removed caused by exposure to sunlight. twitter.com/JacquiHeinrich… Joe Biden said "I have cancer from oil slicks on a windshield" and the response from his handlers at the White House is to claim he was talking against a time he had cancerous moles removed caused by exposure to sunlight. twitter.com/JacquiHeinrich…

Jericho @JerichoXV Joe Biden's speech today announcing his climate change hoax emergency means us peons will be taxed into oblivion, but as he garbled & mumbled along he said he has cancer, so he either lied, made a mistake, or at 80 he has cancer. But one thing that's not debatable is the dementia Joe Biden's speech today announcing his climate change hoax emergency means us peons will be taxed into oblivion, but as he garbled & mumbled along he said he has cancer, so he either lied, made a mistake, or at 80 he has cancer. But one thing that's not debatable is the dementia

President Joe Biden had a history of cancer

President Joe Biden's recent speech in Massachusetts raised many eyebrows about his health, especially because of his age.

Before taking over the position as the President of the United States, Biden's doctor released his health report in 2021. The report released by Dr. Kevin O'Connor did not point out that Biden is currently battling any sort of cancer.

Rather, the report stated that Biden's skin cancer at the time was due to his prolonged exposure to the sun because he worked as a swimming pool lifeguard when he was young. It wasn't due to the emissions from the oil industry.

The report added:

“He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins.”

Biden misspeaking at Massachusetts isn't an isolated incident

Biden, who happens to be the oldest President ever elected to run the country, has sparked several controversies due to his frequent speech gaffes. This has led several Democrat members to question whether he is too old to preside over the position.

In January of this year, Joe Biden delivered a speech in Atlanta where he stated that he was held while protesting in the civil rights movement. However, he had no concrete proof to back up his claim.

In September 2021, Biden claimed that his first job was offered by Boise Cascade, a manufacturer of wood products.

However, the company rejected those statements, adding that there was no record of the President's application or of him having worked there.

