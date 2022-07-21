Fact Check: Does Joe Biden have cancer? President's speech on oil refineries in Delaware debunked

U.S. President Joe Biden misspoke and said that he has cancer while delivering a speech on climate change. The 79-year-old visited Somerset, Massachusetts on July 20, where he announced a series of executive orders to battle the rapid climate change.
While discussing the downside of the emissions caused by oil refineries, Biden shared an anecdote about his childhood in Delaware. He said that he and the people he grew up with are now suffering from cancer due to these emissions.
Joe Biden, a native of Claymonth, Delaware, which harbors a number of oil refineries, said:
“And because it was a four-lane highway that was accessible, my mother drove us rather than us be able to walk. And guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so d*mn many other people I grew up with have cancer, and why, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”
After the clip of the US President's speech went viral, it made headlines due to his alarming revelation about his health, which sparked a number of online debates.
Soon after his speech, White House Spokesperson Andrew Bates clarified Biden's statement. Bates pointed out that the US President had “non-melanoma skin cancers” removed before he took over the Presidency.
However, people were confused with Biden's wording while delivering the speech.
Twitter was confused by Joe Biden's statement in recent speech
Twitterati were quick to point out President Joe Biden's slip of tongue while delivering a speech in Massachusetts related to climate change. People were left wondering why the 79-year-old spoke in the present tense, especially after the White House clarified his so-called gaffe.
Many also mocked the sitting President for not battling cancer but Alzheimer's due to his frequent slip-ups.
One user was quick to point out that no one seemed to care about what the President said because "no one takes what he says seriously." They added that no one seemed to know whether they believed Biden's claims or not. This was a sentiment that was echoed by several others.
Some users were also left wondering why Biden blamed the cancer on oil slicks and others simply called him out for misspeaking several times so far. Meanwhile, some wondered whether the 79-year-old was "complulsively lying again."
President Joe Biden had a history of cancer
President Joe Biden's recent speech in Massachusetts raised many eyebrows about his health, especially because of his age.
Before taking over the position as the President of the United States, Biden's doctor released his health report in 2021. The report released by Dr. Kevin O'Connor did not point out that Biden is currently battling any sort of cancer.
Rather, the report stated that Biden's skin cancer at the time was due to his prolonged exposure to the sun because he worked as a swimming pool lifeguard when he was young. It wasn't due to the emissions from the oil industry.
The report added:
“He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins.”
Biden misspeaking at Massachusetts isn't an isolated incident
Biden, who happens to be the oldest President ever elected to run the country, has sparked several controversies due to his frequent speech gaffes. This has led several Democrat members to question whether he is too old to preside over the position.
In January of this year, Joe Biden delivered a speech in Atlanta where he stated that he was held while protesting in the civil rights movement. However, he had no concrete proof to back up his claim.
In September 2021, Biden claimed that his first job was offered by Boise Cascade, a manufacturer of wood products.
However, the company rejected those statements, adding that there was no record of the President's application or of him having worked there.