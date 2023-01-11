What happened to Blake Hounshell? Tributes pour in as New York Times journalist dies at the age of 44

Blake Hounshell, who worked as a political journalist for The New York Times, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Washington at the age of 44. His family confirmed the news and stated that he had died “after a long and courageous battle with depression.” The police said that the matter is being investigated as a suicide.

The news was also broken to the employees of the magazine by the executive editor, Joseph Kahn, and the managing editor, Carolyn Ryan, in a memo, where they said:

"We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that our colleague Blake Hounshell has passed away. Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer of our country's political scene. He became an indispensable and always insightful voice in the report during a busy election cycle."

The editors also talked about Blake Hounshell’s contributions as an employee, as he has been working with the organization since 2021.

Furthermore, looking at his profile on Twitter, it can also be seen that the journalist was active on social media just a few hours before his death.

Blake retweeted a post on Twitter hours before committing suicide. (Image via Twitter)

“A friend, a fellow journalist, a kind supporter of my career”: Netizens, friends, and colleagues mourn the death of Blake Hounshell

As the "On Politics" editor at The New York Times passed away, several social media users, friends, and colleagues were left shocked. One social media user, who appeared to be close to Blake, took to Twitter and said:

Like many others, I am in anguish and at a loss for words over Blake Hounshell's (@blakehounshell) passing. A friend, a fellow journalist, a kind supporter of my career — and a college classmate. We will all miss you so, so much.

Here's how others reacted to the news:

My heart goes out to Blake Hounshell's family, friends & colleagues. He was brilliant, selfless &generous. When I moved to China to freelance, he was my main editor at Foreign Policy. I trusted him absolutely; he made everything shine. I owe so much to Blake, who lifted up others

Blake Hounshell was my friend, partner, and journalistic inspiration for many years through our time together at Foreign Policy and Politico. I will have more to say but for now I just want to say how much I will miss him. RIP, dear friend.

Blake Hounshell was a fellow stroke survivor, and one of the first interviews I did when I returned to the campaign trail and struggled to find my words.



He showed compassion and humanity in a way few others had.



He showed compassion and humanity in a way few others had. This is heartbreaking.

Blake Hounshell was one of the most brilliant journalists and people you will ever meet. He was the best of POLITICO: intelligent, idiosyncratic, inspiring, obsessive. His passing is a blow to our newsroom and profession. Our thoughts go out to his family, wife and two children.

My heart goes out to Blake Hounshell's family. He was the heart of the FP team during the Arab uprisings, always pushing for more, deeper, better coverage. I'll never forget him. This picture was from the party I threw for him and @sbg1 when their run at FP ended. It was an era.

NYT journalist Blake Hounshell died by suicide today, and was retweeting at-least 7 hours earlier. A dark reminder of how ever-present depression can be in day to day life, and how quickly things can change.

Blake Hounshell leaves behind his wife, Sandy Choi, and two kids, David and Astrid

Blake Hounshell, born in 1987 in California, studied at Yale University and started his career with Foreign Policy magazine in 2006. He later worked with many other organizations before becoming a part of The New York Times in 2021. He has also traveled extensively to Cairo to study Arabic and cover Arab politics.

While much is not known about Blake’s personal life, it is reported that he resided with his family in northwest Washington and left behind his wife, Sandy Choi, and children, David and Astrid.

The New York Times has also stated that it would help the family as much as possible and whichever way the family is comfortable. In their letter to the employees, Joseph Kahn and Carolyn Ryan also stated:

“Blake was devoted to his family and a friend of many on our politics and Washington teams, who have worked alongside him for many years. We will be in touch with more information on how to support his family soon."

Maggie Astor @MaggieAstor



Though I worked with @blakehounshell, I didn't know him as well as many of my colleagues. I know depression, though. I know how it lies to you. Every time, even if you've endured it before, even if you've endured it a hundred times. It tells you it's not possible to feel better.

On the other hand, people on the internet are also spreading awareness about mental health issues and how feeling suicidal can be helped by a professional. Blake's friends and family are also sharing details of institutions that can help people facing mental health challenges so that they do not opt for steps like suicide.

