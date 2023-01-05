Who is theylovesadity on TikTok? Tributes pour in as body positivity influencer dies by suicide

Popular TikToker, theylovesadity, died from an apparent suicide on January 5, 2023. With almost 497,000 followers on TikTok, the influencer tried her best to spread the message of body positivity. According to reports, the influencer was found dead in California, as authorities suggested that the young woman used a gun to kill herself.

The death of the TikToker is being investigated as a suicide and not murder since no foul play has been suspected. No one from her family has spoken on the matter and talked about the possible reasons for her alleged suicide. However, netizens are devastated after hearing the news of TikToker’s untimely demise. One social media user took to Twitter and said:

m.arionsxc @m_arionsxc breaks my heart this had to happened to her..rest easy pretty No way theylovesadity is gonebreaks my heart this had to happened to her..rest easy pretty No way theylovesadity is gone💔breaks my heart this had to happened to her..rest easy pretty💘💘 https://t.co/xyGYBcnuP0

The social media personality, theylovesadity, never revealed her name, but according to her TikTok account, she was 18 years old. She was super active on the short video-sharing application, as she shared a lot of fashion inspiration and body positivity videos that positively impacted many women.

“I can’t believe this”: Social media users shocked after hearing about the untimely demise of body positivity influencer theylovesadity

As the TikToker actively posted videos about accepting one’s body and spreading the message of body positivity, no one would have imagined that she would take away her own life. Hence, netizens were shocked and devastated after hearing about the news of her alleged suicide. A few fans also created tribute videos on TikTok with the text:

Netizens were devastated after the demise of body positivity influencer theylovesadity. (Image via TikTok)

Another TikTok user, kalarenee, who seemed close to the TikToker, posted:

“I love you so much Asia.. blood couldn't make us any closer. Words can't explain… why you have to do this. I'm broken, I'm hurting, I'm angry .. I wish you knew how much you mean to the world .. how much you mean to me. forever your world.. I can't even fix my fingers to type it but yk it’s forever you, never forget my baby. I love you, sis”

Screenshot of kalarenee's post on TikTok. (Image via TikTok)

Here's how the influencer's fans reacted to the news of her untimely demise.

𝓐mani-𝓙ae. ❁ཻུ۪۪♡ 𝑵𝑶𝑻 @𝑴𝑽𝑲𝑫𝑹𝑬 @KAWSHOTTIE omg my heart.. rip @/theylovesadity.. that’s so crazy wtf. 🥺 omg my heart.. rip @/theylovesadity.. that’s so crazy wtf. 🥺💔

𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐄(𝐍𝐎𝐓)𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆𝐌𝐀 @REDDLIIFE @KAWSHOTTIE I literally just seen this i was like wtf @KAWSHOTTIE I literally just seen this i was like wtf

𝓐mani-𝓙ae. ❁ཻུ۪۪♡ 𝑵𝑶𝑻 @𝑴𝑽𝑲𝑫𝑹𝑬 @KAWSHOTTIE man ion wanna believe that 🥺 man ion wanna believe that 🥺

At the same time, many others commented and claimed how they perceived her as a very positive person. One TikTok user said:

Netizens remember the influencer as a "positive person." (Image via TikTok)

Others also shared their tributes through the app.

Social media users shared their sadness after they heard about the demise of the influencer. (Image via TikTok)

theylovesadity is the second TikToker to die in two months after Megha Thakur

With the world recovering from the death of social media star Megha Thakur on November 24, 2022, the news of theylovesadity’s death has stunned netizens even more. Megha Thakur passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Thanksgiving.

Megha was just 21 years old when she died. While the authorities and the family did not reveal the cause of Megha’s death, the family, at the time, said:

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours, Megha was a confident and independent young woman.”

Megha Thakur had 940,000 followers on TikTok and 105,000 on Instagram.

