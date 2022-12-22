WATCH: Courtney Clenney breaks down in tears after learning about boyfriend Christian Obumseli's death 

A new video has been doing rounds on the internet that shows model Courtney Clenney breaking down into tears after detectives told her that her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, had died.

The model, who knifed Christian in an argument, can be seen talking to three detectives. She gasped for breath and looked shocked as one of them said:

“We want to inform you that Christian did not make it. Unfortunately, the doctors did what they could, and…”

Just then, Courtney Clenney reacted by saying:

“Christian is dead? This is not real, right? Christian died?”

In the clip from the interrogation room, Courtney Clenney can also be seen sobbing and bursting into tears. Later, she is also heard saying:

“No that is not true. That is not real, right? Christian is dead. I know, I just can’t believe it.”

The 26-year-old model, also known as Courtney Tailor, was arrested in August 2022 in Hawaii, almost four months after she stabbed her boyfriend, Christian, at their Miami apartment.

“I for d*mn sure didn’t stab him”: Courtney Clenney claims she held the knife in self-defense

In the videos released by Law & Crime Network, Courtney Clenney can be seen wearing the same robe in which she killed her boyfriend, Christian. However, she later changed into a blue jumpsuit during the interrogation.

During the interrogation, the model claimed that she threw the knife at Obumseli as he was charging and blasting at her. She said:

“I for damn sure didn’t stab him. That would be insane. I didn’t even think that this would touch him. I thought that I would scare him by just grabbing it.”

In the four-hour-long video, Courtney Clenney could be seen breaking down into tears as soon as the officers left. She was sobbing and saying:

“Please god, please, please, God.”

She also tells the detectives that she wants her mom, as she claims:

“I need to hug my mom. I cannot be left alone in a room by myself.”

Detectives also offered her a meal, but Clenney declined. As she was persistently demanding to meet her family, the authorities promised her support and told her that her family was already on their way.

However, social media users are not buying the video of her tears and claiming that it is just an act that she has put up, and none of those tears are true. One comment on the video read:

“Those are tears of the thought of prison. Not for the boyfriend she killed.”

Netizens bashed Clenney and claimed that the tears are just "crocodile tears" and she is actually not concerned about the death of her boyfriend. (Image via YouTube)

This is not the first time the Instagram model has cried before the authorities. A few weeks back, Courtney Clenney was seen crying in a Florida courtroom after being denied bail.

In various pictures and videos on social media from the courtroom proceedings, the model can be seen in pink handcuffs, as Courtney Clenney and her lawyers argued that she killed her boyfriend only in self-defense.

Additionally, there is a substantial amount of evidence against her, as many pictures have been making rounds on social media, where Courtney Clenney can be seen drenched in blood from head to toe.

Clenney's pictures show her body and clothes covered in blood after stabbing her boyfriend in April 2022 (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

The judge’s order came after the court cleared its stand by saying:

“There is no dispute that Defendant killed Victim in this case. The only factual issue in dispute is whether Defendant was acting in self-defense.”

While there have been recordings of the security staff and the text message exchange between Clenney and her boyfriend that could conclude that the two had a volatile relationship, the court and the judge claimed that Courtney Clenney’s version of the night in question was not backed up by evidence.

