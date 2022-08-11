Who is Courtney Clenney? Mugshot surfaces online as Instagram star is arrested for fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli

Instagram model Courtney Clenney has been charged with the stabbing and murder of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli. The influencer’s arrest comes almost four months after investigators reopened a probe into the 27-year old’s stabbing.

The influencer, who also goes by the name Coutney Tailor on social media, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday. She is currently awaiting her extradition to Florida, where she will face second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing her boyfriend in April.

The model was initially placed in a rehab facility in Hawaii as she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse. However, her attorney revealed that she has since been picked up by the police.

A mugshot of Courtney Clenney has gone viral on social media since it was made public and the Midland, Texas-native looks visibly remorseful in the shot.

Her defense attorney, Frank Prieto, expressed shock over her arrest and said:

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged. We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

How old is Courtney Clenney?

The 25-year-old was born on April 21, 1996 and has amassed a massive following through Instagram where she has more than two million followers. Clenney rose to influencer status after competing in several modeling competitions.

She has since appeared in several advertisements, including Pepsi, Celebration Church, Cirrus Logic and Discount Dollars.

Courtney Clenney also had a short television and cinema gig. She acquired roles in The Lying Game, Unstalkable, Boyhood, American Psycho and Everybody Wanted Some!!

What happened between Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli?

On April 3, 2022, the police reportedly received a frantic call from the Instagram model at around 5 pm. She told officers that she was involved in a fight with Obumseli where he grabbed her throat suddenly, which led to her stabbing him in self-defence.

When law enforcement reached the apartment, they found the man covered in blood and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video footage of Courtney Clenney in the Miami-high rise apartment covered in blood has since been released as well.

The couple had been dating for less than two years and were estranged at the time of the gruesome attack. They lived together in the apartment building for several months where staff noted several instances of domestic abuse and even tried to evict them.

Obumseli’s family and friends blasted law enforcement for failing to charge Courtney Clenney much earlier. The attorney for the Obumseli family, Larry Handfield, expressed:

“The family just wants accountability. That’s all the family wants. … They were told that Courtney claimed self-defense and they believed her and there was no need for an investigation. The detective reached his conclusion in less than 24 hours from reporting to the scene. That is totally inappropriate and something that should never happen.

Additional information regarding Clenney’s arrest had not been made public at the time of writing this article. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said in a press release that they will be providing more details about the homicide case at 2:30 pm on Thursday.

