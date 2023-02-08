“Definitely weird”: Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff kiss at State of the Union leaves internet bewildered 

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff left the internet shocked after sharing a kiss at the State of the Union address. The moment immediately went viral after videos capturing the greeting surfaced online.

In the clip, Biden is seen moving through the crowd while wearing a dark purple dress. She was greeted with a standing ovation before joining Kamala Harris’ husband in a box above congressional Republicans where the spouses of the president and vice president sit along with the president’s guests.

Emhoff reportedly greeted Biden while holding her hand before the duo shared a brief kiss on the lips. The moment left social media users bewildered, with some deeming the greeting as “weird”:

During the address, President Joe Biden touted the progress made under his administration.

He discussed issues like climate change, inflation, gun violence, police reform, abortion rights, domestic semiconductor manufacturing, infrastructure, the Russian-Ukraine crisis, unemployment rate and the creation of 12 million new jobs, among other topics.

This was the President’s second State of the Union Address, and his third speech to a joint session of the United States Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris accompanied Joe Biden while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy presided over the joint session.

Twitter reacts to Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff’s State of the Union kiss

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff’s State of the Union moment left the internet shocked (Image via Getty Images)

On February 7, President Joe Biden attended the 2023 State of the Union Address in the chamber of the United States House of Representatives to the 118th United States Congress.

First Lady Jill Biden went viral after sharing a kiss with Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff when the two greeted each other before the beginning of the session.

As the clip of their greeting circulated online, several surprised social media users took to Twitter to react to the moment:

While reactions continued to pour in on social media, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were seemingly unfazed by the viral interaction shared amongst their respective spouses.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff got married at a Santa Barbara courthouse on August 22, 2014, five months after their engagement. The couple reportedly wrote their own vows and their wedding was officiated by the former’s sister, Maya.

The duo also followed a tradition of breaking glass to honor Emhoff's Jewish faith. Prior to Joe Biden’s presidency, the latter worked as an entertainment lawyer. Emhoff also made history as the first “second gentleman” of the U.S.

Meanwhile, Joe and Jill Biden tied the knot at the United Nations chapel in New York on June 17, 1977. The duo first met on a blind date in 1975, nearly four years after the President tragically lost his first wife Neilia and one-year-old daughter Naomi in an accident.

The President has previously credited Jill Biden for helping him find renewed interest in life and politics. The couple share biological daughter Ashley, who is a social worker and married to physician Howard Krein.

