“Christina is annoying”: The Bachelor fans slam Christina Mandrell for ruining Charity’s rose moment

The Bachelor season 27 aired episode 3 on Monday, featuring Zach Shallcross going on two one-on-one dates and a group date.

After the group date, Zach gave a red rose to Charity, giving her validation and saving her from elimination. Once Zach left, the girls congratulated Charity and stated that she deserved it. But Christina Mandrell mentioned that she was confused about why Zach gave Charity the rose and not her.

Seeing her ruining Charity’s rose moment, the fellow suitresses slammed Christina and asked her to keep quiet. Fans, too, found her annoying and mentioned that she should get over herself.

sweetlyssa317 @sweetlyssa317 I’m with the girls…Christina is annoying. She needs to get over herself and gain some situational awareness. #thebachelor I’m with the girls…Christina is annoying. She needs to get over herself and gain some situational awareness. #thebachelor

The ladies wanted to bring up Christina’s behavior to Zach soon.

Fans, who once loved Christina, now called her “villain”

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 3, viewers criticized Christina for being mean and rude to other girls, especially Charity.

In the second episode, fans praised Christina when she went on a one-on-one date with Zach and met his family. She was lauded for revealing to The Bachelor lead that she’s a mother. Viewers were so impressed with her that they wanted her to be the next Bachelorette.

However, episode 3 has changed those opinions and now fans labeled her as the “villain.” Take a look at the fans’ reactions:

Courtney ✨ @CourtneyStage This is just weird, why is Christina becoming the villain all of a sudden?? Like girl, get it TOGETHER #TheBachelor This is just weird, why is Christina becoming the villain all of a sudden?? Like girl, get it TOGETHER #TheBachelor

Canon Wells @CanonWells Christina just can't hack the attention not being on her. She's genuinely baffled that she's not #1 in the room for Zach. Do we have to endure that everyone time someone else gets a rose? Let them have their moment girl. #TheBachelor Christina just can't hack the attention not being on her. She's genuinely baffled that she's not #1 in the room for Zach. Do we have to endure that everyone time someone else gets a rose? Let them have their moment girl. #TheBachelor

mb @mollzburdy Christina should not be allowed to drink because I loved her so much last week and now I’m getting secondhand embarrassment #TheBachelor Christina should not be allowed to drink because I loved her so much last week and now I’m getting secondhand embarrassment #TheBachelor

Katie Philson @thirteen_hours Christina Mandrell needs to keep some thoughts to herself. That seems to be her big problem. Not all thoughts are necessary to share with the whole group. #TheBachelor Christina Mandrell needs to keep some thoughts to herself. That seems to be her big problem. Not all thoughts are necessary to share with the whole group. #TheBachelor https://t.co/OseHaK9DOI

AP @APsomaras Christina just shut up and be fake like everybody else like damn #TheBachelor Christina just shut up and be fake like everybody else like damn #TheBachelor https://t.co/LDNWFpLnGC

In episode 3 of The Bachelor 2023, Zach gave a rose to Charity after the group date. While the girls were congratulating her, Christina said:

“I am confused. I am mad it wasn’t me.”

Shocked by her statement, the ladies jumped in and asked Christina to not ruin Charity’s moment and make everything just about her. Their argument broke Charity’s heart who left the scene in tears.

Prior to that, the ladies were seen mentioning in their respective confessionals that they were annoyed at Christina as she couldn’t stop talking about her private chats with Zach. Brianna later complained about Christina to Zach before she decided to leave the show.

Viewers were curious to find out whether Zach would side with the ladies or ignore them as Clayton Echard did in the previous season with Shanae Ankney. Fortunately, Zach listened to his suitresses and sent Christina home in the latest episode.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 3 dates

In the latest episode, Kaity and Aly got the chance to go on a one-on-one date with Zach. While he took Kaity to a museum that night and had their fantasy suite moment, Aly had a decently romantic date with Griffin Palmer performing for them.

Zach had one group date with the remaining ladies — Anastasia, Ariel, Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabriella, Genevie, Greer, Jessica, Katherine, Kylee, and Mercedes. On the group date, the team was divided into two teams and they participated in “The Bachelor Bowl.”

The team that won the competition went on a group date with him in the evening, which led to Zach giving Charity a red rose.

Viewers can watch The Bachelor season 27 episode 3 on Hulu on Tuesday. Meanwhile, it airs new episodes on Monday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes