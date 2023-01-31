Why do The Bachelor fans think Christina Mandrell will be the next Bachelorette?

The Bachelor season 27 episode 2 featured Zach Shallcross inviting Christina Mandrell for the season’s very first one-on-one date. He took her to his hometown on a helicopter and spent time with Zach’s family as it was his mother’s birthday. During their private evening date, Christina revealed to Zach that she’s a mother of a five-year-old daughter.

Bachelor Nation fans felt that the segment was Christina’s “The Bachelorette edit.” Many were rooting for her to be the next lead.

In episode 2, Zach was initially taken aback by Christina’s revelation, but decided to give her the rose to get to know her better.

Here’s what fans have to say about Christina’s segment in episode 2

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 2, Zach Shallcross chose Christina Mandrell for his first one-on-one date. After seeing her spend time with his family, Zach was quite happy with his decision.

The situation became a little intense when Christina told him that she has a daughter. She was quite understanding and open to Zach’s feelings. It also looked like she was ready to be eliminated from the show.

However, Zach decided to give her a chance as he thought they clicked. As she's set to continue her journey on The Bachelor, fans claim that the entire segment with her was The Bachelorette edit and that they are here for it. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions:

After Christina’s revelation on the second episode, she met Zach during the group evening cocktail, just before the rose ceremony.

Zach put her on the spot when he addressed their date in front of the ladies. Christina hadn't told the other suitresses that she met Zach’s family, which made the conversation fairly awkward. While viewers were shown Christina's pretty side, a different side was slowly being unraveled by another suitress. Brianna was seen frustrated at Christina for her remarks from day 1, which had hurt her.

Apparently, the Nashville native told Brianna that she hated the latter and then stated that she was joking. Brianna tried to bring it up in her one-on-one conversation with Zach, but he didn’t want to know the name of the person.

In the upcoming episode, Brianna won't be the only person to get hurt by Christina’s comments.

The Bachelor star Christina Mandrell is related to celebrities

Christina Mandrell is a 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, Tennessee with famous relatives. Her family includes the band members of the Mandrell Sisters. The Bachelor contestant is the niece of American country singer and musician Barbara Mandrell.

The latter is the eldest of the The Mandrell Sisters trio, in which Christina’s mother Irlene is the youngest. The suitress is a mother to her five-year-old daughter Blakely, who she has with her ex-husband Blake Dennis.

Christina’s bio on Bravo reads:

“Christina is ready for her perfect, fairytale love story! She is a mom to her amazing five-year-old daughter, Blakely, who she lives to make happy. Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together.”

It continued:

“Christina is looking for a partner she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way. Will Christina get the fairytale ending that she has always wanted with Zach? Only time will tell!”

Meanwhile, she is one of Zach Shallcross' favorite suitresses. However, a preview for the upcoming episode revealed that the ladies will have issues with Christina and her snarky comments.

Viewers can tune in to ABC every Monday to watch a new episode of The Bachelor season 27 at 8:00 pm ET.

