The Bachelor season 27 episode 1: Who received red roses from Zach Shallcross in the first rose ceremony?

ABC premiered Zach Shallcross’ The Bachelor on Monday, welcoming 30 women to the show. The two-hour episode featured the ladies introducing themselves to Zach, followed by the first rose ceremony of season 27.

Before the rose ceremony, the show’s lead had to bid farewell to one of the suitresses. Madison Johnson, a 26-year-old from Dilworth, Minnesota, realized that she and Zach were not compatible and thus left the set before the first rose ceremony.

Zach gave red roses to 19 women, including the first impression rose to Greer Blitzer. The premiere episode ended with him bidding goodbye to 10 women who didn’t receive roses.

Who advanced to the next episode of The Bachelor?

After Zach Shallcross gave the first impression rose to Greer Blitzer, host Jesse Palmer announced that the rose ceremony would commence shortly.

While the ladies were waiting for the ceremony, Madison decided to leave the show. Zach then had to pick from 28 women.

The suitresses who got roses and advanced to the next episode of The Bachelor include:

Aly, 26, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Anastasia, 30, from San Diego, California.

Ariel, 28, from New York, New York

Bailey, 27, from Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooklyn, 25, from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Cat, 26, from New York, New York

Charity, 26, from Columbus, Georgia

Christina Mandrell, 26, from Nashville, Tennessee

Davia, 25, from Charleston, South Carolina

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, from Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie, 26, from Baltimore City, Maryland

Jessica “Jess,” 23, from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, from Austin, Texas

Katherine, 26, from Tampa, Florida

Kimberly, 30, from Los Angeles, California

Kylee, 25, from Charlotte, North Carolina

Mercedes, 24, from Bloomfield, Iowa

Victoria J., 30, from Fort Worth, Texas

The ladies who had to go home in the premiere episode itself were:

Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, from Burbank, California.

Brianna, 24, from Jersey City, New Jersey

Cara, 27, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Holland, 24, from Boca Raton, Florida

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, from Miami, Florida

Olivia L., 24, from Rochester, New York

Olivia M., 25, from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29, from Long Island, New York

Vanessa, 23, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Viktoria E., 29, from Vienna, Austria

The final rose was given to Cat Wong, who won Zach’s heart after feeding him meatballs during their one-on-one interaction in episode 1.

The Bachelor season 27 featured show’s alum Sean Lowe

Prior to the ladies' arrival, Zach Shallcross was seen chatting with The Bachelor season 17 lead Sean Lowe.

The show’s alum found his soulmate Catherine on the ABC series. Unlike other couples from the franchise, Sean and Catherine didn’t split after dating for a few months or years post the show. They are currently married (10 years) and parents to three children.

As Sean was the successful result of The Bachelor format, Zach went to him for advice. In episode 1 of season 27, Sean said in a confessional:

“Zach is such a nice guy. He is genuine. I think he’s got a side that people haven’t seen yet. Now being the Bachelor may seem easy, but there’s actually a lot to it. There’s no doubt about it. He’s ready for those ladies.”

Meanwhile, Zach gave a rose to 19 women in the first episode. In every episode, he will spend time with the girls and by the end of each episode, some of them will say goodbye to him until he finds his soulmate.

The Bachelor season 27 will air the next episode on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

