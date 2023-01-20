Who is Greer Blitzer from The Bachelor 2023? Meet the 24-year-old Houston native

The Bachelor will return to ABC with a brand new season this January. Season 27 will feature Zach Shallcross from The Bachelorette season 19 in the lead, who will welcome 30 suitresses to the show.

One of the suitresses will be Greer Blitzer, a 24-year-old medical sales rep from Houston, Texas. She will appear in The Bachelor 2023 premiere, set to air on Monday, January 23, 2023, on ABC.

Although she is from Houston, she is currently living in New York City. Her ABC bio reads:

“Greer is a bold, hilarious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas, but took a risk and moved to New York City, where she loves living life to the fullest.”

Greer Blitzer is witty and a “hopeless romantic”

Greer Blitzer mentioned in her ABC bio that she would like her life partner to understand her wit. She also described herself as a hopeless romantic.

Her bio reads:

“Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality. She is a hopeless romantic and is a sucker for forehead kisses. Zach, take notes!”

The profile further stated three fun facts about Greer, which included:

• Greer loves to shop at flea markets.

• Greer says she is never embarrassed.

• Greer can tell a lot about someone by their sushi order.

Her Instagram (@cheerio_greerio) bio implied that the suitress is a foodie as it read, “always eating.” Most of her social media pictures showed her in glam looks, even when traveling on a metro train.

Her LinkedIn profile, on the other hand, highlights her career-driven personality. Greer got her bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi - School of Business Administration. She worked as a sales assistant and social media intern for a company called Lily Rain while she was getting her degree.

Greer then became an account executive at Hitch Media, where she worked for a year. In December 2020, the upcoming reality TV star joined NYC company InMode as an account executive, where she is currently working in the medical device sales section.

She will also appear on The Bachelor on ABC. Reality Steve, a trustworthy fan of the program, claims that Greer made the biggest impression on Zach Shallcross in the season 27 premiere and might win the first rose.

(SPOILER): Greer Blitzer received Zach's first impression rose this season on the first night.

Only time will tell whether Reality Steve’s information is correct, as it always turns out to be.

The Bachelor season 27 release date and time

In addition to Greer, The Bachelor 2023 will also feature Aly, Anastasia, Ariel Bailey, Rebecca, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cara, Catherine, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabriella, Genevie, Holland, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Kimberly, Kimberly, Kylee, Lekha Ravi, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia L., Olivia M., Sonia Sharma, Vanessa, Victoria J., and Viktoria E.

Zach Shallcross, who failed to find love with former Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, might find one among the 30 women.

The official synopsis of the dating series’ season 27 reads:

“After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross is ready to find love.”

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor season 27 will air on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Viewers can watch the show on Hulu the following day.

