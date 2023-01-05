The Bachelor season 27 cast: How old are Zach Shallcross’ suitresses?

The Bachelor season 27 is set to feature yet another eligible man who is out looking for the woman of his dreams. The ABC show will feature several suitresses who will try to win Zach Shallcross’s affection and the final rose in the upcoming season.

ABC’s press release states about Zach:

"An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love.

It continues:

Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his “person” to walk through".

The Bachelor season 27 will premiere on January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet the suitresses ahead of The Bachelor season 27’s premiere

30 women will make their way to the Bachelor Nation’s mansion, where they’ll meet the one man they are going to woo as part of the upcoming season. The youngest of the lot is 23 while the oldest is 30 years old, and they’ve all got one goal, the final rose.

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga. Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif. Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y. Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn. Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif. Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J. Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla. Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn. Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y. Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga. Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn. Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C. Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt. Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md. Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas. Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla. Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla. Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas. Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla. Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif. Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C. Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla. Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D. Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y. Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y. Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A. Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

While some of these women will be meeting Zach for the first time on The Bachelor season 27, Bailey, Brianna, and Cat have previously been acquainted with the eligible bachelor as part of That Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

Tune in on January 23 to watch The Bachelor season 27 at 8 pm ET on ABC, episodes of which will also be available to stream on Hulu.

