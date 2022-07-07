Who is Zach Shallcross from The Bachelorette? Contestant wishes to be Spiderman for a day

The Bachelorette will return to ABC with its highly anticipated 19th season on July 11, 2022. Zach Shallcross from Texas is one of 32 men who will participate in this season of The Bachelor spin-off.

The rules of the game are the same, with the only difference in the spin-off show being the gender. The 19th season features two bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Winey.

Read further ahead to find out more details about Zach Shallcross, his interests, views on love and marriage, and more.

The Bachelorette's Zach Shallcross is related to Patrick Warburton

Zach Shallcross is a 25-year-old bachelor from Austin, Texas.

According to Austonia, he works as a senior cloud technology account executive at Oracle in Austin and is quite passionate about football. Per ABC's bio, he's an ''old-fashioned romantic'', and two of the most important traits he values in women are compassion and kindness.

Zach Shallcross is also quite enthusiastic when it comes to planning surprises for his beloved partner. He's very close to his mother and is very caring, with a big, lovable heart. Shallcross' biography on ABC reveals his views on love and marriage. It reads:

''Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he's ready to go!''

Here are some of the fun facts about Zach Shallcross shared on ABC that give an insight into his charming personality:

Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.

He doesn't like breakfast. Eggs don't agree with him.

He loves beach volleyball and is a master of the "Top Gun" high-five.

Shallcross is the nephew of noted American actor Patrick Warburton, who's starred in numerous shows and films like Seinfeld, Rules of Engagement, Inheritance, and many more.

More details about The Bachelorette season 19

The trailer for the 19th season of The Bachelorette was dropped on May 21, 2022, and it showcases the two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, ''going shopping for a husband.'' A brief description of the season released along with trailer reads:

''After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of “The Bachelor,” fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two co-star on the upcoming season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” with Jesse Palmer returning as host.''

This is the first time in the show that two leads will star in the whole season. The 19th season will be hosted by noted TV personality Jesse Palmer and features several prominent contestants, including Jordan Vandergriff, Kirk Bryant, and Roby Sobieski, among many others.

The first episode will air on ABC on July 11, followed by the second and third on July 18 and 25, respectively.

