Which Bachelor Nation stars have participated in DWTS over the years? Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and others 

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is returning with its new season on September 19. Featuring fan-favorite celebrities, the show has also had contestants from the famous The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

About eight alumni of the show have been on DWTS. Also, this season Gabby Windey will be the newest addition to the show from the Bachelor Nation.

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars will feature celebrities from different genres. These contestants will be paired with dancing pros who will prepare dance acts with them based on the challenges set by the judges. The ultimate winner will get the mirror ball trophy and also a grand cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+."

History of Bachelor Nation stars in DWTS

1) Gabby Windey

Gabriela Maria Windey, who appeared in season 26 of The Bachelor and season 19 of The Bachelorette, is set to make her entry in DWTS for the first time ever. Windey, 32, told People in an interview that she feels lucky enough to have the momentum.

2) Matt James

Viewers have seen Matt James in the 30th season of the dance reality show. He is a businessman and former NCAA football player who appeared in The Bachelor season 25. He chose Rachael Kirkconnell on the show and continues to be in a relationship with her.

3) Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn has been the winner of DWTS season 19 along with partner Artem Chigvintsev. The 37-year-old is a podcast host and former spin class instructor. She appeared in the 19th season of The Bachelor as a contestant and was the lead in the 11th season of The Bachelorette.

4) Hannah Brown

Winner of season 28, Hannah stood in the top seven in season 23 of The Bachelor. She was also a beauty pageant titleholder of Miss Alabama USA 2018 and also competed in Miss USA 2018. She also won the DWTS with her partner, Alan Bersten.

5) Nick Viall

Nick competed in season 24 and left in sixth place. Nevertheless, he appeared in two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette. After this, he also participated in The Bachelor season 21. Apart from this, he also starred in season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

6) Chris Soules

Chris came in the fifth position in DWTS season 20. He is a farmer who starred in the nineteenth season of The Bachelor. Moreover, the 40-year-old was a fan favorite in the tenth season of The Bachelorette, where he finished third.

7) Jake Pavelka

Jake was on season 10 of the show and was fifth to be eliminated. He is a pilot, actor, and model. The 44-year-old appeared in the fifth season of The Bachelorette and was the lead in the 14th season of The Bachelor in 2010.

8) Melissa Rycroft

She is known as the only Bachelor Nation contestant to have competed on DWTS twice so far. Melissa appeared in season 8 and finished in third place. However, in season 15 she participated and won again. Nevertheless, she appeared in the 13th season of The Bachelor.

9) Sean Lowe

Lowe competed in season 16 and was left in sixth place. He appeared in the eighth season of The Bachelorette and became a fan favorite. This easily allowed him to appear in the 17th season of The Bachelor.

Some of the other shows that he has appeared on are Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wife Swap, Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition 3 etc.

10) Trista Sutter

She was the first-ever Bachelorette competing on the first season of DWTS in 2005. However, she came in sixth place in the competition. The physical therapist also appeared in Season 1 of The Bachelor and was the runner-up.

Viewers can watch the premiere of DWTS season 31 on September 19 at 8.00 pm ET.

