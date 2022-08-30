The Bachelorette Season 19: Fans left with mixed emotions after Nate addresses rumors on Men Tell All episode

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired its Men Tell All episode on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia sat on the hot seat along with host Jesse Palmer and 14 of the season's best suitors. They answered some burning questions and confronted truths about what transpired throughout the season.

Nate Mitchell was the first suitor chosen for the hot seat. Looking back on his journey, Nate broke down and said that he was grateful for the experience with Gabby. However, he also addressed the rumors about him dating two women in the past and hiding the fact that he had a daughter.

Upon hearing what he had to say, fans were left with mixed emotions. While some were hesitant to make a decision, others thought that Nate had grown as an adult.

More details on The Bachelorette suitor Nate's confession

As per multiple reports, fan favorite contestant Nate Mitchell was dating two women at the same time in a previous relationship. Kelsey Frankhauser was one of the women who called him out on social media for two-timing her and hiding information about his daughter.

Kelsey took to her TikTok and stated that despite dating Nate for over a year, she only found out about his daughter when he revealed it on an episode of The Bachelorette. She said:

"I cried for a guy who kept his kid a secret from me for 1.5 years when we were dating, and I found out on reality TV."

Nate addressed all the rumors surrounding him on social media at the Men Tell All. While sitting on the hot seat with host Jesse Palmer, he got emotional as he recalled highlights of his journey with Gabby on the ABC show.

Upon being asked how he felt about his experience on the show, Nate revealed that he respected Gabby for her decision and said that she was just following her heart. He also emphasized that there were no hard feelings between him and Gabby. Nate said that he wanted to be the "best man" for his daughter moving forward.

The suitor then addressed the rumors and opened up about his past. Nate confessed:

"I went through a pretty traumatizing time when I went through a divorce, and essentially the foundation that was built around my daughter was pretty much crumbled. And that one thing that I protect the most on this Earth is my daughter. Like I would never bring her into a situation that was dangerous... unstable."

The Bachelorette star revealed that his need to protect his daughter made him "put a wall up" from the instability of his dating life. He also deeply apologized to his ex Kelsey. Nate said:

"I should've been more communicative. I should've been more clear in my intentions. And I pray that you forgive the man that I was because I'm not the same person."

Nate also assured viewers that what he had with Gabby was real and that both the stars felt it. He also confessed that he was completely committed as a "boyfriend" to the bachelorette.

Fans react to Nate's confession on the Men Tell All episode

Fans were left in splits after Nate's confession and took to social media to express their opinions. Here's what they had to say about it:

Amanda A 😘✌ @AmandaRPI (and just sayin I'm also a single parent 🤣🤣) Nate is so friggin cute, the man deserves happiness and I hope he finds it(and just sayin I'm also a single parent 🤣🤣) #TheBachelorette Nate is so friggin cute, the man deserves happiness and I hope he finds it 💓 (and just sayin I'm also a single parent 🤣🤣) #TheBachelorette

Beer Gal @luvsla72 Ok, as someone who went through a divorce many years ago, I also made questionable dating decisions. I was on the war path because I had been hurt so bad. No excuse for Nate but I empathize. #TheBachelorette Ok, as someone who went through a divorce many years ago, I also made questionable dating decisions. I was on the war path because I had been hurt so bad. No excuse for Nate but I empathize. #TheBachelorette

Vaug_ @valerie_vaug You guys want to hate Nate so bad. Let people grow. No one here is perfect but y’all sure acting like it. Everyone makes mistakes, let’s move on and let him continue to become a better man. #TheBachelorette You guys want to hate Nate so bad. Let people grow. No one here is perfect but y’all sure acting like it. Everyone makes mistakes, let’s move on and let him continue to become a better man. #TheBachelorette

Ann Marie Pincivero 🌻🇺🇦💙 @ampincivero #MenTellAll Not sure how to feel about Nate. Seemed so great with Gabby but then you hear about him lying & cheating off the show & you have to wonder... #TheBachelorette Not sure how to feel about Nate. Seemed so great with Gabby but then you hear about him lying & cheating off the show & you have to wonder... #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll

Rosieᴺ @breaktheweather I think it’s totally fine that Nate didn’t want to expose his daughter to his dating life, but it still doesn’t explain the fact that he didn’t even acknowledge her existence to his girlfriend #TheBachelorette I think it’s totally fine that Nate didn’t want to expose his daughter to his dating life, but it still doesn’t explain the fact that he didn’t even acknowledge her existence to his girlfriend #TheBachelorette

Gabby and Rachel are yet to make their final decision on The Bachelorette. The show has just wrapped up all of the hometown dates. However, there is more drama to come as the suitors meet the women's families, and the ladies decide who to get engaged to.

Readers can tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette next week on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish