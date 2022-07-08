Who is Nate Mitchell from The Bachelorette Season 19? Chicago engineer enjoys gas station Icee

The all-new season of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on July 11, 2022 at 8 PM ET. However, the 19th season is a little different from the previous ones in that there will be not one but two women being wooed by the suitors.

The surprising twist was announced by host Jesse Palmer at the end of The Bachelor Season 26. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who displayed remarkable strength, intellect, and sisterhood on The Bachelor, are now all set to lead the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

The 32 suitors will compete to win the hearts of the two leading ladies. Among them is 33-year-old Nate Mitchell from Chicago, Illinois. Just like the others, Nate is in the pursuit of a romantic connection with a soulmate.

Electrical engineer Nate Mitchell from The Bachelorette Season 19 is a romantic at heart

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Nate is all about taking chances, and The Bachelorette is his big chance at finding love. The handsome 33-year-old electrical engineer will appear on television for the first time to hopefully form a lifelong bond.

A humble and hardworking guy who enjoys living life to the fullest, he wants to utilize this opportunity well. The engineer from Chicago also enjoys the occasional gas station Icee, which indicates his charming simplicity.

Nate is looking for a kind, adventurous, and smart woman who will complete his beautiful family. He has a weakness for women who can make him laugh. It will be interesting to see which of the two women he chooses to bond with, in accordance with his vision. Well, for starters, his midwestern roots might already help him find common ground with Gabby Windey, who is also from Illinois.

For his part, he loves to do thoughtful things for the woman he loves. For instance, planning amazing picnics is one of his great pleasures. However, Nate is not a fan of mosh pits and might just reject that idea for a date. A true romantic at heart, he loves the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

About The Bachelorette Season 19

Fans are in for an exciting season of the series, which will premiare on ABC on July 11, 2022. Led by Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, the season will feature 32 suitors trying to win their hearts.

Rachel is a flight instructor and commercial pilot from Clermont, Florida, while Gabby is an ICU nurse and a professional cheerleader from O'Fallon, Illinois. After getting their hearts broken by Clayton Echard during the 26th season of The Bachelor, Gabby and Rachel demonstrated admirable strength and sisterhood goals as they stood by each other for the rest of the season. They have been described as "the two most deserving people of having a chance to find love."

Watch the two remarkable women give the 32 men a chance at wooing them in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Cheer for Nate if he is the one you favor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far