The Chase is all set to air a brand new episode this Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Titled As RuPaul Says, The Library Is Open, the upcoming episode is the famous quiz show's first one in the new year.

An adaptation of the eponymous British game show, The Chase, hosted by Sarah Haines, involves three contestants competing in a fast-paced quiz show where they must use their intellect to outwit the Chaser, a cunning quiz master who is out to prevent the contestants from taking home cash prizes.

During each show, contestants are poised to think quickly in order to respond to up to 166 questions on a variety of themes. Buzzy Cohen, Brad Rutter, James “The High Roller” Holzhauer, Victoria “The Queen” Groce, and Brandon Blackwell, all experts in the trivia domain, swap interchangeably as the Chaser.

The latest episode of The Chase will witness contestants face off against "The Queen"

The upcoming episode of The Chase on Thursday, January 5, will feature Victoria Groce getting tough competition from an executive, a mystery writer, and a Ph.D. student. It remains to be seen who is who.

The official synopsis of the episode, as quoted on ABC, reads:

"Victoria “The Queen” Groce graces the throne once again as the featured Chaser, facing off in a battle of the brains against a diversity executive, a mystery writer and a Ph.D. student."

Tanya Melendez, Sara Haines, David Abolafia, Victoria Groce & Traci Mack (Image via Richard Cartwright/ABC)

Being pronounced the smartest woman in the world and one of the most popular hosts of the quiz show, Victoria "The Queen" Groce has participated in all kinds of academic competitions from a very young age, including Academic Bowl, Mathcounts, and Odyssey of the Mind.

In 2005, she took part in Jeopardy, where she struck down David Madden’s 19-day winning streak, but sadly lasted only one game. She made her debut in The Chase season 3 episode 3 last year, alongside fellow chasers Buzzy Cohen, Brandon Blackwell, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer.

Ever since the mid-2010s, the former Jeopardy fame has remained heavily involved in the international quizzing community. She is one of three Americans to have ever been placed on the podium at the World Quizzing Championships and one of only two to have placed in the Top 10 of the LearnedLeague Championship in each of the previous three years (finishing in third place in 2020).

At the 2021 World Quiz Awards, she was selected World Quizzer of the Year for her exceptional performance in both individual and team quiz leagues across three continents.

It remains to be seen who will be the mysterious figure that attempts to take Groce's throne amongst the chasers in the latest episode airing this Thursday. The names of the contestants, however, have been declared on ABC's website. They are Tanya Melendez, David Abolafia, and Traci Mack.

"#TheChase is BACK": Latest promo teases arrival

The fourth season of the quiz show further solidifies its standing as one of ABC's top game series owing to its popularity in the previous season.

The biggest brains will wrestle to attain the glory of being the ultimate chaser. It is yet to be seen who clinches the title in the end.

Will "The Queen” retain her throne and give stiff competition to her opponents in the upcoming episode of The Chase? Tune in on ABC or stream from the Hulu app on Thursday, January 5, at 10 pm EST to find out more.

