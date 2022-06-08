Who is returning to the Chaser throne in The Chase Season 3 Episode 6? Contestants, air time and more explored

Fan-favorite quiz show The Chase is set to return with another mind-boggling episode this Tuesday, June 7, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. This week, viewers must look forward to the return of the world’s top female quizzer Victoria “The Queen” Groce to the "Chaser throne" where she will challenge the new panel of contestants.

In the upcoming episode of The Chase, Victoria Groce will challenge contestants Seema Dahlhemier, John Sims, and Rajeev Gorowara in an attempt to stop them from winning the ultimate cash prize in the competition. The competitors will have to defend every ruthless question presented by Victoria in order to remain in the game.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don't let their good natures fool you."

Meet the contestants of The Chase Season 3 Episode 6

In every episode, the show introduces a fresh set of contestants who compete against The Chase quizmasters to win a large cash prize. The contestants on the show usually belong to different intellectual backgrounds.

In Episode 6, viewers will meet Seema Dahlhemier who is a Senior Lecturer and Assistant Director at the Engineering Communication Center. She has been with McKelvey School for 13 years, and with WashU for about 20 years, both as a student and an instructor. She teaches courses like Engineering Leadership & Team Building, Engineers in the Community, and Reflective Writing in Medicine and Healthcare. After completeing BA in English and Secondary Education from WashU, she completed two postgraduate degrees, namely an MA in English with a Teaching of Writing concentration from Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville, and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

The second contestant Rajeev Gorowara is a chemical engineer and scientist, who looks into particle formulation, product design, and process research in Wilmington, Delaware, United States. He has a background in chemical engineering and has contributed largely to the chemical industries. From 1984 to 1988, Gorowara completed his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University. He later did his Ph.D. from the University of Delaware.

John Sims will be the third participant on the episode, but not much information is available about him. Viewers can get to know more about him by tuning in to the show on Tuesday, June 7 at 9/8c on ABC.

What happened in the previous episode of The Chase?

Episode 5 of The Chase featured contestants Emily Hogg, John Beck, and Jayanthi Martins as they faced chaser Buzzy Cohen. Jayanthi was the first contestant to get eliminated after facing off against the quizmaster in the trivia round. Emily and John then went ahead as a duo, hoping to win $80,000 combined. However, the opportunity slipped from their hands as Buzzy answered the questions faster than the duo and took away their potential money.

Viewers can catch the upcoming Episode 6 of The Chase on ABC and Hulu on Tuesday, June 7, at 9/8c.

