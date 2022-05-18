Did Victoria "The Queen" Groce manage to outrun her opponents? Fans react to an impressive final round on The Chase

The hit quiz game show The Chase was back with another jaw-dropping episode on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. This time, chaser Victoria "The Queen" Groce challenged three contestants to an entertaining game, with the former justifying her title as the best quizzer.

In an impressive Final Chase, the contestants fought hard to claim their money but came short of defeating "The Queen."

Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen are the three new chasers who joined returning chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer for a fast-paced game of wit and intellect.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don't let their good natures fool you."

Fans react to an impressive final round on The Chase

Fans were impressed with both the contestants and the chaser Victoria "The Queen" Groce as they participated in the closest game of the Final Chase ever. However, the Queen managed to claim her title and outrun the contestants.

Here's what the fans had to say:

Jason McKenney @jjman920 WOAH. There was NO time left. Wow. She had to fight for that one. They almost got away. #TheChase WOAH. There was NO time left. Wow. She had to fight for that one. They almost got away. #TheChase https://t.co/dtkTwDWrrL

Amanda/AGB @littleleepetty Holy. BLEEP. That was amazing in all the best ways. I bow to everyone involved with that! #TheChase Holy. BLEEP. That was amazing in all the best ways. I bow to everyone involved with that! #TheChase

Jason McKenney @jjman920 Great exciting finish to a solid episode. Glad I had a chance to watch live. #TheChase Great exciting finish to a solid episode. Glad I had a chance to watch live. #TheChase https://t.co/4H47QKVxiN

Jeff Veloso @jveloso100 @thechaseabc Man, what a shocker. It looked like 19 steps is a winnable number but the Queen got the final question right under the wire. I have to give kudos to Scott, Jill & Wren for giving a valiant effort. Congratulations @GraceWithAnO , you got lucky. #TheChase @thechaseabc Man, what a shocker. It looked like 19 steps is a winnable number but the Queen got the final question right under the wire. I have to give kudos to Scott, Jill & Wren for giving a valiant effort. Congratulations @GraceWithAnO, you got lucky. #TheChase

Elizabeth 🧣 @AwkwardPancake That final chase hurt my heart. It was so close. Literally like one second. #TheChase That final chase hurt my heart. It was so close. Literally like one second. #TheChase

Charlie @charliestfritz America, meet every quizzer’s nightmare: Victoria with the game on the line. #TheChase America, meet every quizzer’s nightmare: Victoria with the game on the line. #TheChase

Chris Garton @CJGBassMan I’m way beyond impressed with @GraceWithAnO in that Final Chase. Getting that last answer right under the buzzer, amazing, The Queen has caught the team. #TheChase I’m way beyond impressed with @GraceWithAnO in that Final Chase. Getting that last answer right under the buzzer, amazing, The Queen has caught the team. #TheChase

Craig Barker @cdbarker



#thechase The Queen sniped the team at the last minute because that's what @GraceWithAnO can do to you. The Queen sniped the team at the last minute because that's what @GraceWithAnO can do to you.#thechase

ᗰเҡε🌙 @8BallZen OH MY GOD! THAT WAS SOOOO CLOSE! THEY GOT CAUGHT WITH A TINY FRACTION OF A SECOND LEFT. #TheChase #TheChase ABC OH MY GOD! THAT WAS SOOOO CLOSE! THEY GOT CAUGHT WITH A TINY FRACTION OF A SECOND LEFT. #TheChase #TheChaseABC

What transpired in Episode 3 of ABC's hit game show?

Victoria Groce entered the podium with an aura that matched her title of "The Queen." While introducing her as the chaser for this week's game, host Sara Haines said:

"This is the smartest quizzer on the globe and she has no intention of giving up her title, or her crown. Fear Her Majesty!"

Her official description on the ABC website reads:

"'The Queen' of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants."

The three contestants that the Chaser challenged were: professional magician Scott, singer Jill, and juggler Wren. In the first round, the contestants had to correctly answer as many questions as they could in two minutes. Each correct answer would win them $10,000. After this round, they had to go against the chaser to claim their money.

Scott was offered $500 as the lowest option, and the highest option was $200,000. However, he decided to go with his original amount of $50,000 that he won in the first round and successfully managed to claim it from Victoria.

The Chase @thechaseabc Put your knowledge to the test with us at 9/8c on ABC! We're getting jazzy tonight on #TheChase Put your knowledge to the test with us at 9/8c on ABC! We're getting jazzy tonight on #TheChase! 🎶🎷 Put your knowledge to the test with us at 9/8c on ABC! https://t.co/v7HYGOxrRV

Following Scott, Jill also went for the $30,000 she earned in the cash builder round and successfully managed to bank the amount by going against the chaser.

Wren was given the highest amount of $250,000 by Victoria but managed to claim his original amount of $30,000 in a tight game. This brought the team's total amount to $110,000. After a three-step head start, the team went on to achieve a 19-step lead on the chaser, Victoria Groce.

However, in the closest game that the show has ever seen, The Queen justified her title by securing the win. The contestants were left with nothing to take home after giving the chaser a tough time.

More chasing awaits viewers next week as another chaser tries to outsmart their opponents and claim their title. The contestants have also been putting their best foot forward when it comes to playing. However, there is only so much one can do if the chaser brings their A-game.

Readers can tune in to witness another game next week on May 24, 2022 on ABC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish