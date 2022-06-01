The Chase: Fans impressed by chaser Buzzy Cohen after he grabbed the duo's $80,000

ABC's recently premiered reality TV series The Chase returned for another exciting episode on Tuesday night. Titled, Dressed To Kill, Here To Love, this week, three new contestants came prepared to face off against the chaser in a bunch of trivia questions. This week, Buzzy "The Stunner" Cohen made his debut as the chaser on the series.

Emily Hogg, John Beck, and Jayanthi Martins entered the competition. Jayanthi lost the first round to Buzzy and was eliminated from the show. John and Emily made it to the final chase as a team. Facing off against Buzzy, they were placed two steps ahead of Buzzy.

The duo had gained a total of $80,000 combined. Even though Emily and John answered all the trivia questions asked, the money wasn't guaranteed. If Buzzy answered all the trivia questions, he would grab the money and leave the duo empty-handed.

Even though fans rooted for the contestants, Buzzy's trivia knowledge was immense. With seconds to spare before the timer went off, Buzzy answered all the questions and raced ahead of Emily and John, stopping them from winning their cash prizes.

Fans who watched the series were impressed with Buzzy's trivia knowledge.

Fans impressed with Buzzy Choen on The Chaser

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated Buzzy for a great match. Some added that the contestant's efforts were terrific, but he managed to outmatch them.

Amanda/AGB @littleleepetty That was the picture of grace under fire from @buzztronics . And talk about sportsmanship! Kudos all around for another great match from the Chased, Chaser, cast, and crew; y’all all put on a great evening of entertainment. #TheChase That was the picture of grace under fire from @buzztronics. And talk about sportsmanship! Kudos all around for another great match from the Chased, Chaser, cast, and crew; y’all all put on a great evening of entertainment. #TheChase

BuzzerBlog @buzzerblog Wow that ending. Nice opening game by @buzztronics . The three new Chasers have had a great first showcase. #TheChase Wow that ending. Nice opening game by @buzztronics. The three new Chasers have had a great first showcase. #TheChase

Matt Carberry @mfc248

#TheChase 19 is a tough number, as the other Chasers said. That was a very impressive effort by @buzztronics to run down the team. 19 is a tough number, as the other Chasers said. That was a very impressive effort by @buzztronics to run down the team.#TheChase

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Buzzy got Emily and John that was a good game #TheChase Buzzy got Emily and John that was a good game #TheChase

Who is The Chase's Buzzy 'The Stunner' Cohen?

Buzzy 'The Stunner' Cohen is one of the new chasers. He is known for his flashy style, personality, and sharp wit. He made his debut during this week's episode.

Buzzy created a storm in 2016 during his ten-game run on Jeopardy. He has vast knowledge and a good sense of humor that captivates everyone. He has appeared on Vanity Fair, Buzzfeed, Good Morning America, and ET. The Chase chaser is also an AAU National Deadlift Champion.

He also guest hosts Jeopardy and is the winner of the Tournament of Champions in 2017. Jeopardy even showcased Buzzy's win as one of the show's highlights in its 35th-anniversary book.

More details on what happened on episode 5 of The Chase

Hosted by Sara Haines, this week's episode featured three contestants, a stay-at-home mom, a federal employee, and a copywriter. But one of these contestants caught the attention of Sara, who was taken up with the story behind her surname.

Emily's surname is spelled H-O-G-G, which one would think is Hogg, the literal pronunciation. She agreed that in Scotland, it is pronounced as it spells. But her great grandfather changed the pronunciation when he fell in love with her great-grandmother. Her name was Iona, and since he didn't want the literal pronunciation for her surname, he made it a little classy by making it a long O. Sara was taken up with the story claiming that this is what true love is.

The series will return next week for an all-new episode, and viewers will get to see if the contestants will take home the cash prize or not.

The Chase airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far