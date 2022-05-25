×
"Buzzsaw died out": Fans applaud the contestant duo for banking the highest amount against Brad Rutter on The Chase

The Dream Team on this episode of The Chase won $300,000 (Image via Richard Cartwright/ABC)
Varsha Narayanan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 25, 2022 11:04 AM IST
Brad “The Buzzsaw” Rutter appeared on the hit quiz game show The Chase, which was back with a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on ABC. The competition featured three new contestants trying to outwin the chaser as they competed to claim their winning prize money.

The contestants claimed the highest amount this season by putting a tough competition for the chaser.

Rutter joins the other chasers, James Holzhauer, Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen, as one of them sits on the throne to challenge the contestants to an exciting game. Three new chasers replaced experts from previous seasons, Ken Jeggins and Mark Labbett.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don't let their good natures fool you."

Fans react to The Chase contestants winning against Brad Rutter

With one contestant going home after losing to the chaser and another banking a considerable amount, John tried to win the highest amount offered by Brad to increase their earnings for a fair game of the final chase.

The contestant claimed the highest amount of $240,000, bringing $300,000. With several pushbacks from chaser Brad Rutter and the duo managing to answer all of them correctly, the latter won the highest amount this season.

Read on to find out what the fans had to say about the win.

The buzzsaw died out! They just won THREE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS!!!!!! #TheChase #TheChaseUSA #FinalChase
REALLY great job on those pushbacks by Richard and John. #TheChase
@thechaseabc Oh yes the team did it!!! $300K for Richard & John. This money means a lot to Richard & his wedding. #TheChase
Brad struggled so much tonight. Congrats to the team!! #TheChase
YES they got their coins #TheChase https://t.co/QSAT3bQkBP
now Richard has ME crying at the end of that The Chase win CONGRATS BOYS #thechase @thechaseabc https://t.co/DPYFndprIc
JOHN AND RICHARD TAKES HOME WITH THEM $150K EACH! WELL DONE! WELL DONE! CONGRATS! #TheChase #TheChaseABC
They came to play goddamn that was intense. 😂 #TheChase
It’s game over for The Buzzsaw #TheChase
I really needed this today. Great episode. // #TheChase
Brad is the absolute worse chaser to play against in the final chase. They had like 10 pushback opportunities with him. And they won the $300k. And it meant a lot to Richard, I was in tears as well. And I’m glad the chase came on today even with the weird schedule today #TheChase

A recap of Episode 4 of ABC's The Chase

Host Sara Heines described the chaser for the episode, Brad Rutter, as "sharp, fast and ruthless" before appearing on the podium to give stiff competition to his opponents. The official description of the expert reads:

"'The Lightning Bolt' Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James at the game."

The contestants competing against the chaser tonight were Wyatt, Richard, and John. In the first round, they had to claim the money they earned in a previous question-answer session with host Sara Heines.

Can @bradrutter catch this awesome team? Will @bradrutter be disappointed in our fashion commentary? All is revealed tomorrow on #TheChase! https://t.co/QFoVmu3UzU

The official synopsis of the episode titled Handsome, Intelligent, Charming and Humble reads:

"Brad “The Buzzsaw” Rutter makes his first official appearance of season three. As the featured Chaser, Rutter takes on an English professor, medical science liaison and a criminal defense attorney while Sara Haines hosts."

Wyatt earned $50,000 and stuck to the amount despite Brad offering a lower amount of $10,000 and a higher offer of $200,000. However, she couldn't bank the amount and ended up getting eliminated from the show, leaving two remaining participants fighting for the chase.

Richard had to claim his $60,000 from Brad while contemplating between either a $15,000 or a whopping $225,000 amount offered by the chaser. He went in with his gut to play for the original amount and claimed the same.

Oh, hello….Tomorrow night 9/8c on @ABCNetwork ! @thechaseabc https://t.co/kCSfWxUbW4

John earned $50,000 before the chaser made a lower offer of $20,000, and the highest offer for tonight was $240,000. The contestant risked it all for the highest offer, and it was worth it as he brought the total to a whopping $300,000 for the final chase.

For the final chase, Richard and John answered 14 questions correctly, with a two-step lead, which brought them to 16. However, the pushbacks helped the team, and they claimed their Chase cash prize of $300,000.

Viewers had a great time, and although it wasn't a close game, considering the chaser's poor performance, it still was an exciting episode, credited to the contestant duo.

Tune in to another exciting game next week on The Chase on ABC.

Edited by Sayati Das
