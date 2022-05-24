Who is Brad “The Buzzsaw” Rutter? Highest earning Jeopardy! contestant to appear in The Chase Season 3 Episode 4

Brad “The Buzzsaw” Rutter will make his debut on the fourth episode of ABC's hit game show The Chase Season 3 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 8 pm ET. He will be joining returning chaser James Holzhauer and three new chasers Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen for a fast-paced battle of intellect and presence of mind.

The show has been a fan favorite since its inception because of its unique concept and interesting questions that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The reality game show returned for its third season on May 3, 2022, and has been creating a buzz among people, primarily because of its universal appeal.

In a jaw-dropping episode last week, three contestants, magician Scott, singer Jill, and juggler Wren, battled against Victoria "The Queen" Groce to claim their money. However, in the last few seconds the Queen earned the coveted Chase, proving her mettle for the crown that she wears on her head.

Who is Chaser Brad "The Buzzsaw” Rutter on The Chase?

Described as "sharp, fast and ruthless," Brad "The Buzzsaw" Rutter is all set to make his official appearance as the Chaser on the third season of the show where he will put up a big challenge in front of his opposition: three contestants who will also try to put their best foot forward to ensure they beat the Chaser and win the game.

The official synopsis of Episode 4 titled Handsome, Intelligent, Charming ... And Humble reads:

"Brad "The Buzzsaw" Rutter makes his first official appearance of season three. As the featured Chaser, Rutter takes on an English professor, medical science liaison and a criminal defense attorney."

Brad is the highest winning Jeorpardy! contestant ever and the second biggest all-time money winner on a game show. The chaser first appeared on Jeopardy! on October 30, 2000, where he became a five-time undefeated champion, which was also the most number of times that the returning champions could play in. He took home a total of $55,102.

The following year, he returned to the game show for the 2001 Tournament of Champions that aired between October 22, 2001 and November 2, 2001. The chaser ended up winning the tournament and taking home the $100,000 grand prize.

He was later invited to the Million Dollar Masters Tournament that aired between May 1 and 14 next year, where he earned the coveted title and became a millionaire by defeating fellow contestants Eric Newhouse and Bob Verini in the two-day finals, winning the $1,000,000 top prize.

Brad was then brought in for the Ultimate Tournament of Champions where he faced Ken Jeggins for the first time in the three-day finals. He regained his title as the winner and took home $2,115,000, while also creating the record for most money won on a game show. This was until Ken Jeggins broke his record.

However, in 2014, the chaser was invited back to play in the Battle of the Decades tournament, facing off against Ken Jeggins once again. The chaser once again prevailed over his fellow contestant, taking home $1,000,000 and reclaiming the game show record.

In 2019, he and Ken were team captains for two of the six teams competing in the All-Star Games. Both teams advanced to the finals with the former's team winning the game and $1,000,000 top prize split between team members Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly, and David Madden.

The greatest tournament for the chaser was Jeopardy! The Greatest of All-Time special, which aired in January 2020 on ABC. Brad faced off against James Holzhauer and Ken Jeggins in an effort to win $1,000,000. However, Brad placed third in the competition, taking home $250,000.

The chaser has since then been competing against contestants on ABC's The Chase. The hit reality game show has become even more interesting with the introduction of the three new chasers who have replaced Mark “The Beast” Labbett and Ken Jennings, but all similarly talented.

Catch an all-new episode of The Chase this Tuesday on ABC.

Edited by Somava