Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular American game shows in the history of network television that has quietly made its way to the limelight over its many decades and seasons since its debut in 1964. Currently, in its 38th season, the game show's popularity is only growing.

Generally played between three contestants, Jeopardy! requires a high amount of general knowledge, trivia skills, and the ability to perform under pressure. The final round of the game is especially popular, as it allows viewers from across the globe to participate in an already offbeat and intriguing round.

This current season of the show is also one of the most popular ones in the long history of Jeopardy! owing to some brilliant contestants like Matt Amadio, Amy Schneider, and most recently Mattea Roach, who captivated the world with their relentless streaks and brilliant performances.

The final round poses a special kind of challenge where participants are given a choice to play. Guessing the correct answer ahead of the upcoming episode has become a common practice for Jeopardy! fans from across the world. But not everyone possesses Jeopardy-level knowledge, so here is the clue and the solution for today's final question.

Clue and solution to the May 19 Final Jeopardy!

The final round is often a dilemma for most players as they must choose between quitting with their gains from the previous rounds or risking it all to extend their streak to another day.

This upcoming round will be played between four-day champion Ryan Long, journalist and author Bradford Pearson, and diversity and inclusion strategist Julie Ann Crommett.

The category for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is "The Ancient World."

Clue: New research suggests a device now called the Archimedes screw helped maintain this one of the seven wonders of the world.

Solution: Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Modern research has suggested that a device now called the Archimedes Screw was used to irrigate the ancient Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

More about The Hanging Gardens of Babylon

The Hanging Gardens of Babylon (Image via CTGN)

The Hanging Gardens of Babylon were one of the seven wonders of the ancient world near present-day Hillah, Babil. The magnificent structure had an ascending series of tiered gardens with a variety of trees, plants, and shrubs, all of which were placed in a perfectly scientific arrangement.

Though there is no scientific proof, legends say that The Hanging Gardens of Babylon were built by the Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II for his wife Queen Amytis.

It is the only wonder of the ancient world whose definite location has not been established to date. A theory suggests that the Hanging Gardens were destroyed in the past, while another theory suggests that it never existed and was a fragment of a popular legend.

The wonder continues to baffle archeologists and historians.

