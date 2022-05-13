Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 13, 2022

Over the course of its long history, Jeopardy! has slowly but surely become one of the most loved American gameshows. It has successfully entertained audiences from across the world over many years without losing its core essence. Each episode usually features three contestants who compete with each other in general knowledge and trivia.

The show has been around since the 1960s and is currently airing its 38th season. One of the primary reasons why the current seasons has made a special place in the hearts of fans is the participation of fantastic players like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and most recently Mattea Roach. All of them created unforgettable streaks in the game.

The final round of the game show is beloved by fans because it encourages audience participation from around the world. Viewers have begun to treat the practice of correctly guessing the answer to the final round before the episode airing as a ritual over the years.

If you are looking for the answers to the final round of the May 13 episode of Jeopardy, we can help you out.

Clue and solution to the May 13 Final Jeopardy!

The category for today's episode is "State Names."

Clue: This state was named for a man born in Herrenhausen Palace in Hanover in 1683.

Solution: Georgia.

Georgia was named after King George II, who was born in Hanover in 1683. He proceeded to become the King of Great Britain in 1727.

A state located in the southeastern region of the United States and bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on its southeast side, Georgia is now the 8th most populous state in the country. Georgia was founded in 1752 as a royal colony, which explains the nomenclature.

The final question of Jeopardy! acts as a golden ticket to next day's game, but it comes with a twist. Contestants have to risk their entire winnings of the day to play the final round. If they are unwilling to do so, they can bow out with the amount they earned before the final round. The format of the round is also rather unique because participants receive the solution first and they have to figure out the question.

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will be played between returning champion Daniel Nguyen, retired school registrar Marie Shapiro, and Philadelphia rideshare driver Ryan Long.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another exciting night of Jeopardy!.

