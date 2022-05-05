Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Jeopardy! started airing in the 1960s and has since then, slowly but surely, made its name among the foremost shows in American television. With a long history of 38 seasons, the show has proved to be captivating enough to keep fans hooked for decades. The trivia-based excitement never goes out of style, and each episode brings a new flavor into the mix.

Jeopardy! is typically played among three contestants and is entirely based on their general knowledge. There is also a hefty cash prize involved. Legendary contestants like Matt Amadio and Amy Schneider have made the current season one of the best in the gameshow's long and illustrious history.

Currently, Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based teacher, is in the process of making history with her 22-day streak as of May 4, 2022. The prolific contestant has already accumulated $534,984 and does not look like she plans to slow down any time soon.

What is the Final Question?

The final question of Jeopardy! is one of the main reasons for its popularity. The final round has an offbeat format where the contestants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. It has proved to be the downfall of many great players, including Amy Schneider.

What fans primarily love about the final question is that it allows them to participate in the gameshow from the comfort of their homes. Guessing the answer before the episode airs has become a common practice for viewers over the years. If you are looking for the solution to the final question of May 5, you have come to the right place.

Clue and solution to the May 5 Final Jeopardy!

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! are Mattea Roach, mortgage lender T.J. Lovejoy, and middle school humanities teacher Sarah Snider.

The category for May 5, 2022, is "20th Century Cinema."

Clue: A black & white newsreel in this film begins: “In Xanadu did Kubla Khan a stately pleasure-dome decree."

Solution: Citizen Kane.

The first scene of Orson Welles' masterpiece, Citizen Kane, opens with a black and white newsreel that shows an obituary for "Xanadu's Landlord," with the lines from Samuel Taylor Coleridge's poem Kubla Khan in the background. The poem was used as a parallel to the titular character's life, which too, was incomplete.

More about Citizen Kane

Regarded as one of the best films of all time, Orson Welles' Citizen Kane was released in 1941 and stayed on top of the British Film Institute's Sight & Sound decennial poll for 50 years straight.

The film starred Welles in the main role of Charles Forster Kane, an American media tycoon, and it was partially based on his own life. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards.

Tune into Jeopardy! tonight so see if Mattea Roach can continue her streak.

