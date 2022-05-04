Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in America owing to its brilliant but offbeat format that has the capacity to engage audiences rigidly. The show's long history, dating back to1960s, is a testimony to the game show's popularity that surpasses time and region. It is typically played between three contestants and involves a hefty cash prize.

The show is currently in its 38th season, which also happens to be one of the most popular in the long history of the game. A large amount of credit goes to contestants like Matt Amadio and Amy Schneider, who made this season memorable with their magnetic streaks and excellent overall game.

Another contestant is on her way to making history, already having surpassed many milestones. Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based teacher, not only became the first Canadian citizen to last in the game for so long but also completed her 21-day streak on May 3, 2022. It certainly doesn't look like she's slowing down any time soon.

The final question of Jeopardy! is one of the prime reasons for its soaring popularity. Not only does this round present a unique challenge to the contestants, but it also lets fans from across the globe participate from the comfort of their homes. Guessing the final round's answer ahead of the episode has become common practice for fans over the years.

If you are looking for the answers to the final question of Jeopardy!, you have come to the right place.

Clue and solution to the May 4 Final Jeopardy!

The final round follows an offbeat format, where the answer is supplied to the contestants, and they have to figure out the question. The last round has been the downfall of many great players in the past, including Amy Schneider. The three contestants for the next episode of Jeopardy! are Mattea Roach, English teacher Kelly Flynn, and bank manager Jaime Sisson.

The category for May 4, 2022, is "The Civil War."

Clue: A Union Soldiers' Song said Gen. McClellan, who let a Confederate army escape after this battle, "was too slow to beat 'em."

Solution: Battle of Antietam.

General George McClellan was a respected army general but he was known for his slow attacks. His lack of aggression in the battle of Antietam gave him the infamous reputation for being too slow to attack Confederate forces.

More about the Battle of Antietam

The Battle of Antietam or the Battle of Sharpsburg was a battle of the American Civil War fought in September 1862. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia fought in this battle against Union Gen. George B. McClellan's Army of the Potomac. It was fought in Sharpsburg, Maryland.

It ended with a Union victory.

