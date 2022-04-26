Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 26 

Jeopardy! is one of the best American game shows to have ever graced the television screen. There is no doubt that its acclaim is universal, unrestricted by geography. Currently 38 seasons old, the game show dates back to the 1960s. Engaging, offbeat and a treasure trove of trivia, the show is a top pick for many.

The final question is another reason for the show's soaring popularity because it allows the audience to participate alongside the contestants. The viewing experience is considerably enhanced because of this interactive aspect.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Can't stop, won't stop (for real, we'll never stop) with the book categories. Can't stop, won't stop (for real, we'll never stop) with the book categories. https://t.co/OSqnzpeHir

The current season of Jeopardy! will go down in history as one of the greatest because of its brilliant contestants. Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider are two of the most successful contestants in the game ever, and they created legendary streaks.

Presently, Toronto-based tutor Mattea Roach is also in the process of creating a record. As the running 15th day champion, she has already gained the title of being the first Canadian citizen to accomplish this feat. She is also the 13th contestant in the history of the game to cross a 10-day streak.

The final round of the game show holds a lot of value because contestants can either choose to play it safe and bow out with the amount they have already won, or risk it all to increase the winnings. Contestants can continue their streak by winning by the final round.

Over the years, guessing the right answer to the last round has become a fun ritual for fans. If you are looking for the answer to the April 26 Final Jeopardy!, we have you covered.

Clue and solution to the April 26 Final Jeopardy!

The contestants for today, April 26, are Mattea Roach, debate instructor Nicky Smith, and cultural strategist Reya Sehgal.

The category is, 'African Surnames.'

Clue: Adetokunbo, "the crown has returned from overseas," is fitting for the Adetokunbo family who left Nigeria for this country in 1991.

Answer: Greece.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the famous NBA star, is originally from Nigeria. His family moved to Greece in 1991, hoping for a better future. Antetokounmpo went on to become one of the best basketball players in Greece, and subsequently the world.

More about Greece

Greece is a scenic country in the southeastern part of Europe. One of the most influential countres in the ancient times, it has thousands of islands and a beautiful coastline. Athens is the capital of Greece, and it is considered to be the birthplace of modern Western philosophy and literature.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another exciting night of Jeopardy!.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee