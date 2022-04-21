What is the Final Jeopardy! answer for Thursday, April 21? Hints and solutions revealed

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running American game shows. With a loyal fanbase never missing a single episode, the show continues to enjoy massive success even today.

The game show has been around since the 1960s and is currently in its 38th season. Fans around the globe cannot seem to get enough of the humor and intellect of the contestants and the unique format of the game. The current season of the Jeopardy! has been particularly popular due to record-breaking performers like Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.

Canadian tutor Mattea Roach is currently on a historic run. Not only has she become the first Canadian citizen to have such a long streak on the show, but she has also gained the title of the 13th player ever to cross a streak of ten games. Mattea will return with her 12-day winning streak on the April 21 episode.

The offbeat format of Jeopardy! intrigues viewers. The final question, especially, is quite interesting because it encourages audience participation. The viewing experience thus becomes more interactive. Contestants have a choice to either play the final round and win big or bow out and concede.

Fans love being involved in guessing the final round's question. Hence, for those who have not figured it out yet, we are here with the clue and the solution for April 21, 2022.

Clue and solution to the April 21 Final Jeopardy!

In the upcoming episode, the game will be played among 12-day champion Mattea Roach, Alex Lemberg, an attorney and activist, and Meghan Bowman, an IT analyst. So far, Mattea is not showing any signs of slowing down. She might just become one of the greatest players in the history of the show.

The category for the April 21 Final Jeopardy! is, "Films of the 1950s." A specialized topic, it can take many directions.

Clue: The title character of this film has the same name as the Roman goddess of the dawn.

Solution: Sleeping Beauty

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Did you know these pieces of art were commissioned? Did you know these pieces of art were commissioned? https://t.co/u07KDzNnpu

The 1959 Disney masterpiece,Sleeping Beauty, is a classic that is well-loved to this day. The film's protagonist, Aurora, shares the name with the Roman Goddess of Dawn.

More about Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty, 1959 (Image via Disney)

Produced by Walt Disney and directed by Clyde Geronimi, Sleeping Beauty (1959) was an adaptation of the classic fairytale, The Sleeping Beauty in the Woods. It narrates the story of a princess who is cursed to sleep for a hundred years. Disney's animated version is a musical and has a few modern additions. Aurora, the protagonist of the film, is one of the most popular Disney princessed.

Be sure to tune into your local station for another night of Jeopardy! tonight.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee