How many games did Mattea Roach win till April 19? Jeopardy! champion continues her winning streak

Jeopardy! contestant Mattea Roach has continued her winning streak by winning the 11th game on April 19, 2022, of the popular game show, bringing her total winnings to $244,882. The first-ever Canadian super champ is now the 13th person to win 11 games on the show.

She won the 11th game against New Jersey student Josh Sen, and Tina Disciullo-Acker, a manager of development events from Pennsylvania. She is now the “fourth double-digit champ” of Jeopardy!

All about Mattea Roach 10-game win on Jeopardy!

After the first set of clues, Mattea Roach had $5,600. Josh Sen was second with $2,800, followed by Tina Disciullo-Acker at $1,400.

Even in Double Jeopardy!, tutor Roach was leading the round and banked a total of $17,400, over Sen’s $8,600. While, Disciullo-Acker went into the final round with $7,000.

During the Final Jeopardy! round, all three contestants answered incorrectly, but Roach was still hailed as the champion.

The clue in the Final Jeopardy category “Countries of Africa” was:

"Old maps depicting what’s now this 125,000-square-mile country labeled the area with the French word for “teeth”."

The answer was 'What is Côte d’Ivoire?'

But Roach guessed, 'What is Mali?' costing herself $119. Sen, too, answered wrong with 'What is Sudan?' Even Disciullo-Acker wrongly guessed the answer with 'What is dent?'

Tuesday’s episode finished with:

1. Mattea Roach: $17,281

2. Josh Sen: $8,600

3. Tina Disciullo-Acker: $2,000

Who is Mattea Roach?

23-year-old Roach is a tutor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, who graduated in 2015 from Sacred Heart School in Halifax, where her family lives.

Roach applied for the popular game show online during the pandemic because she was “bored”. In an interview with Global’s The Morning Show, she said:

“The worst thing that happens is I don’t hear back, and the best thing that happens is maybe I got on the show, so there’s literally no downside to taking the test. Then I got the best possible outcome.”

Roach started her game on April 5 and racked up $17,281 on April 19, bringing her final total winnings to $244,882.

With the money, Roach has reportedly paid off her student loans. She has also secured a position to appear in a future Tournament of Champions game.

The game show, which has been entertaining viewers with their trivia since 1964, will air its next episode on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. In the upcoming episode, Roach will aim for a $300,000 win in Jeopardy!

