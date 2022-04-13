What is Mattea Roach’s total cash winning? Jeopardy! champion becomes first Canadian to win 6 games

Jeopardy! has a new champion. Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based tutor, became the first Canadian to win six games. She has established an impressive winning streak over the past two weeks and has won a total of $148,000 (including tonight's episode).

Last week, Roach discussed using the winnings to pay off student loans. She beat Camron Conners, a high school social studies teacher from Rancho San Margarita, California, and Kathleen Snyder, a contractor.

She said:

"All my student loans are paid off. That's it. I'm hoping to go back to school, so there will be more. But now I start from zero. Oh my God. Wow."

Apart from Roach, tonight's contestants included Zhe Lu, a software engineer from Boston, Massachusetts, and Leah Q. Pence, a social studies teacher from Woodstock, Georgia.

In the game show, the answers are given to contestants at the beginning. The contestants are then required to supply the questions. Three contestants competed tonight in six categories and three rounds.

Details on the April 12 episode of Jeopardy! Final question and more

The clues for tonight's episode were revealed prior to the competition. The details are as follows:

Clue: The 1964 article that gave this term its current use noted the "menace that haunts the Atlantic off our southeastern coast."

Answer: Bermuda Triangle

Mattea Roach returned to her dominating ways in the “Jeopardy!” round. She answered 18 out of 19 questions correctly.

After she gave her answers for the first set of clues, Roach had $9,600. Following close behind was Zhe Lu with $2,600 and Leah Pence with -$200.

"Double Jeopardy!" allowed Roach to earn more than the other two players. The tutor took away a major chunk of the prize money with $25,400 after round two (followed by Pence at $7,800 and Lu at $5,800).

The prize money escalates at every level. In the final round of Jeopardy!, contestants can name their own jackpot that should be within the limits of the money they have already earned. For the final question, the competitors must decide whether to bet it all or play it safe.

However, for tonight's episode, Final Jeopardy! was just a formality. The category for the round was “Geographic Terms,” and the answer was already given out. Roach and Pence gave the correct answer, with the returning champ adding $5,400 to her total and earning the right to play again tomorrow.

Zhe Lu was the only player who was unable to come up with the correct term. He guessed, "What is international waters?” and wagered $3,900 on the way to a third-place finish.

Meanwhile, Mattea Roach brought her total winnings up to $148,000.

Here's how things ended on the show tonight, Tuesday, April 12, 2022:

1. Mattea Roach: $30,800

2. Leah Pence: $12,856

3. Zhe Lu: $1,900

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh