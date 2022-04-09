What is the final Jeopardy! answer for Friday, April 8? Clues and solution revealed

Jeopardy! is by far one of the most popular and interesting game shows on American television. Along with the off-beat format, the show is a tremendous hit due to its encouragement of audience participation. In fact, the final question of the show is one of the most anticipated events on TV.

This season of the show has been going exceptionally well because of the brilliant Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio pulling the strings. The show is currently in its 38th season and continues to be a fan-favorite. Viewers can participate in the game from the comfort of their homes by figuring out the right answers before the episode.

If you are looking for the answers to the question from April 8, 2022, you have come to the right place. Read on to discover the clues and the answer to the latest question from Jeopardy!

Hints and solution to the final question of Jeopardy! for April 8

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Today wasn't the first time one of our contestants has been on the Jeopardy! stage! Today wasn't the first time one of our contestants has been on the Jeopardy! stage! https://t.co/8C91npLeU9

The final round is the most interesting twist in the game show. All three participants are faced with a choice in the final round: risk everything or play safe. By risking everything, they have the chance to go back home with the biggest rewards.

During the April 8 episode of Jeopardy!, Abigail Davis, Tom Nucum, and Mattea Roach will play for the grand prize. Without further ado, let's dive into the clues and the solution to the big question.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Mattea may be asking herself how she got here, but those stats don't lie! Our returning champ played impressively and doubled her total winnings in her 2nd game! #jeopardata Mattea may be asking herself how she got here, but those stats don't lie! Our returning champ played impressively and doubled her total winnings in her 2nd game! #jeopardata https://t.co/D8u32KfNCR

The category for the April 8 question is, "19th Century Literature." No doubt, this is a quizmaster's favorite topic.

We have the following hint, "The Strand Union Workhouse, whose rules prohibited second helpings of food, inspired a setting in this 1838 novel."

The correct solution is: "What is Oliver Twist?", or simply Oliver Twist.

More about Oliver Twist

Oliver Twist is one of the most famous novels from the 19th century, written by Charles Dickens. It was published as a serial from 1837 to 1839, and as a three-volume book in 1838. A short summary of the book reads:

"Oliver Twist is a young orphan. His life in the workhouse is lonely and sad. Oliver becomes an apprentice for an undertaker but runs away after he gets into a fight with another apprentice. When Oliver arrives in London, he meets Jack, also known as the Artful Dodger, who offers him a place to stay."

Needless to say, whoever is versed enough in 19th-century literature and is able to answer the question correctly will take home the grand prize. Stay tuned for more facts and solutions from Jeopardy!.

