What is the final Jeopardy! answer for Thursday, April 7? Clues and solution revealed

Fan-favorite game show, Jeopardy!, is back on tonight with a brand new category and final answer to guess.

This season of the game show has been exciting, all thanks to Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider. Fans of the show are now eagerly waiting to learn more about the hints and solutions for the episode airing on April 7.

All about the final Jeopardy! answer for Thursday, April 7

What makes Jeopardy! one of the best TV show games is that it lets the viewers play along, right from their home. Figuring out the final question before the episode airs is always fun.

In the upcoming episode, which is all set to air on April 7, two-day champion Mattea Roach will face off against sportscaster, Mike Janela, and college student , Reagan White.

The category for the Final Jeopardy in the April 7 episode is, 'Inventions.'

The clue is as follows: 'Patented in 1955, it did not go over well in the high-end fashion world but the then-new aerospace industry found it very useful.'

The clue refers to the Swiss electrical engineer George de Mestral, who invented hook-and-loop fasteners in the 1950s, which is now known as Velcro. This invention became an immediate hit, but not among high-end fashion. Despite this, the company's name is derived from a portmanteau of the French words for 'velvet' (velours) and 'hook' (crochet).

Hence, the final Jeopardy! answer for April 7 is: Velcro

About the game show

Jeopardy! is an American television game show created by Merv Griffin. It features a quiz competition where contestants are presented with general knowledge clues, sometimes pop culture related, in the form of answers. All the contestants have to do is phrase their responses in the form of questions.

The original daytime version of the game show debuted on NBC in 1964 and aired until 1975. Its nighttime syndicated edition aired weekly for a year between 1974-75, followed by a revival which ran on NBC from 1978-79.

Mayim Bialik stepped in to host the primtime specials on ABC, future spin-offs, and most of the episodes of the syndicate series through the end of July 2022, with Ken Jennings also hosting a stretch of episodes in that span.

The show has had over 8,000 episodes, and the daily syndicated version of it has won around 39 Daytime Emmy Awards as well as a Peabody Award. The program ranked 45th on TV Guide's list of the 60 greatest shows in American television history in 2013.

Watch this space to learn about the winner of today's episode.

