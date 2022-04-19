What is the Final Jeopardy! answer for Monday, April 19? Hints and solutions revealed

Jeopardy! is one of the most intriguing game shows on American television, and it has held on to that reputation for years. Viewers are drawn to the show because of its offbeat and exciting nature. The long stint of the show on TV, starting from 1964, is a homage to its popularity.

The show is currently in its 38th season and it is widely agreed that this season is one of their best. A lot of credit goes to Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider who made history with their fiery streaks. Recently, Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based tutor, has been on an excellent streak herself with ten wins in a row, accumulating about $227,601 as of April 18, 2022.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Could the Great White North also become revered as a birthplace of elite Jeopardy! superstars? Could the Great White North also become revered as a birthplace of elite Jeopardy! superstars? https://t.co/mfTnxEMcJx

In the upcoming episode, she will face off against Josh Sen, a New Jersey-based student, and Tina Disciullo-Acker, a Manager of Development Events from Philadelphia, for her eleventh consecutive game. It will be interesting to see if either of the two new contestants is able to break Mattea's relentless streak.

The final question of the show is a big affair and is one of the main reasons for its lasting popularity with fans. Viewers can participate in the last round from the comfort of their homes, making the entire experience more immersive.

If you are wondering about the answer to the Final Jeopardy! for April 19, read on because we have you covered.

Clue and solution to the April 19 Final Jeopardy!

Boter the Ninth 💀 @BoterBug I found the full episode of Jeopardy! and clipped the Gideon The Ninth question for folks who missed it (as I did). Enjoy! I found the full episode of Jeopardy! and clipped the Gideon The Ninth question for folks who missed it (as I did). Enjoy! https://t.co/EH34HAi1nM

The final round follows a unique format where the answer is given to the contestant at the very beginning, and they have to figure out the question. This round is optional for the contestants who can choose to play it and risk all they have earned or quit safely without trying for more. By answering the final question correctly, a contestant can go home with all the riches.

For April 19, the category is Countries of Africa. It is a vast topic and could hence be tricky for the contestants.

Clue: Old maps depicting what's now this 125,000-square-mile country labeled the area with the French word for "teeth."

Solution: Ivory Coast

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Did you know these pieces of art were commissioned? Did you know these pieces of art were commissioned? https://t.co/u07KDzNnpu

The Ivory Coast was previously called "Côte de Dents," which literally translates to "Coast of Teeth." The country derived its name from being a hub of the ivory trade, which has historically been the main form of trade from this coastal nation in Africa.

More about Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast, aka Côte d'Ivoire, is a West African country with a French-colonial legacy. It is one of the smaller countries in Africa, but its share of the economic income is rather large. It is one of the largest exporters of cocoa beans in the world. Ivory Coast also happens to have a rich cultural heritage and historical legacy.

Be sure to tune into your local station for the newest episode of Jeopardy!.

