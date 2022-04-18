×
Create
Notifications

What is the Final Jeopardy! answer for Monday, April 18? Hints and solutions revealed

Mattea Roach in Jeopardy! (Image via jeopardy.com)
Mattea Roach in Jeopardy! (Image via jeopardy.com)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Apr 18, 2022 11:15 PM IST
Feature

One of America's leading game shows, Jeopardy!, is widely popular for its offbeat format and engaging nature. The show has been around since 1964 and has aired 38 seasons. With that being said, the current season is one of the best, owing to Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider, who are at the helm of the show.

Jeopardy! allows fans to participate in the final question from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, this has become a cult practice. The final question is also quite interesting since it follows a drastically different format: It gives the participants the answer at the beginning of the show and they have to figure out the question.

Yesterday's Box Score: April 15, 2022 #jeopardata https://t.co/TyKVUcvY1m

Mattea Roach has made history by winning nine days straight. In this episode, she will face musician and educator Caitlin Hayes along with business manager, Sarah McGrath. It will be worth seeing if any of the two new participants can break Roach's streak.

On April 18, fans will be eager to deduce the clue and the solution to the final question of Jeopardy!. Without further ado, let's dive into the solution for the upcoming episode.

Clue and solution to the April 18 Final Jeopardy!

We've been playing so much Wordle, it was only a matter of time... @NYTGames https://t.co/lgZJ51S7RH

Apart from the offbeat format, the final round also gives the participants a choice. They can either play the round and risk it all or give it up at that point. Previously, many great players have faltered in the final round. Suffice to say, the winner takes everything home.

For April 18, the category is World Literature. As one may guess, this is a vast topic with a lot of sub-topics under it.

Clue: Befitting the title, Antoine Galland, the first Western translator of this collection, worked on it only "after dinner."

Answer: One Thousand and One Nights.

With her 7th win yesterday, Mattea Roach is charging up the ranks of our Tournament of Champions roster. https://t.co/S6z7Ii1JKD

Antoine Galland translated One Thousand and One Nights into French between 1704 and 1717.

More about Antoine Galland

Born in Rollot in Picardy (now in the department of Somme), Antoine Galland was a French orientalist and archeologist who was renowned for being the first Western translator of One Thousand and One Nights.

In his latest note, EP @embassydavies contemplates the timeless Hollywood mystery: what does a producer actually do? Plus, some news about his producing future on the show. jeopardy.com/jbuzz/cast-cre…

When he initially translated One Thousand and One Nights, he called it Les Mille et Une Nuits, and it appeared in 12 volumes between 1704 and 1717. Some people claimed it as the beginning of Romanticism.

Antoine worked on translating One Thousand and One Nights after dinner as a way to relax following a long day of scholarship. This is an interesting trivia about such an impactful translation. He also translated the dictionary.

Make sure you tune into your local station for Jeopardy! every weeknight.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी