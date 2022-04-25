Where is Mattea Roach from? Jeopardy! contestant is a 23-year-old tutor with 14 wins on the show

Mattea Roach, an acclaimed 14-time winner of the Canadian game show Jeopardy! won $320,081 through her inexplicable winning streak on April 22. She became “eighth on the all-time consecutive games list and tenth on the all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list.”

Jeopardy! is a Canadian game show that features contestants solving general-knowledge questions. But they are given answers instead of questions, and they have to frame the questions closest to the answer given to them. Jeopardy! has been a long-running show that initially ran on NBC and currently runs on Sony Pictures Television.

Mattea Roach of Jeopardy! worked as an administrative intern

Born on 26th October 1988, Mattea Roach is a 23-year-old tutor in Toronto, Canada. Although she was born in Manila, Nova Scotia, Canada, the tutor did her schooling at Sacred Heart School in Halifax. After completing school, she completed her graduation from the University of Toronto.

In 2015, she worked as an administrative intern at Strategic Arts Management. Moreover, according to Roach’s Twitter handle, she claims to have declared her sexuality as a lesbian.

The Jeopardy star became a part of the show on April 5 and claimed $17,281 on April 19. On April 20, she performed unbelievable, claiming $271000 and maintaining an impressive 12-day streak. The tutor was calculated to have answered 93% of the clues correctly throughout her 14 games.

After the game show, she revealed that she has seven tattoos, including two on her legs which she dedicates to the band The Talking Heads.

She also revealed that the first two winnings on the show would be used to pay her student loans.

Also, in an interview with The Star, Mattea’s mother revealed that she and her husband keep the doors of their house open to invite family and friends whenever their daughter plays in the game.

In an interview with Deadline, she said:

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here,”

She further said:

“If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out Game One. I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world.”

She also explained:

"After the fourth game, I was thinking, 'I really want to be in that TOC,', especially with the incredible season and all the amazing streaks and fantastic players that have been on."

In the upcoming show, set to air on April 25, Mattea Roach will be competing against Michael Graff from Eastvale, Calif., and Marietta, Ga.’s Jessie Francis.

Mattea Roach @mattearoach I had so much fun playing with both @AlexLembergEsq and @mlbowlady - they both had such positive energies and were truly formidable competitors! Recap of Friday’s game will drop tomorrow, but in the meantime I’m going to try and pretend like the weather’s warm in Toronto I had so much fun playing with both @AlexLembergEsq and @mlbowlady - they both had such positive energies and were truly formidable competitors! Recap of Friday’s game will drop tomorrow, but in the meantime I’m going to try and pretend like the weather’s warm in Toronto ☀️

