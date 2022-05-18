Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Jeopardy! is the offbeat American gameshow that everyone falls in love with eventually. Considering that the show has been running for decades now and it still boasts a loyal fanbase, the charm is undeniable.

After a humble beginning in the 1960s, the show has reached the pinnacle of success, currently airing its 38th season. It is worth mentioning that Season 38 has boasted exceptionally talented contestants like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach until now who crafted exceptional streaks. There is no doubt that this season is one of the best in Jeopardy!'s history.

Based on the premise of testing general knowledge and trivia related to a variety of fields, the game is usually played among three contestants. The contestants also have to display their ability to perform under high pressure because the game can get fairly stressful at times, especially because there is money on the line.

The final round of the show is probably the most intriguing segment of the show. It does a wonderful job of integrating the audience into the show by allowing them to participate from the comfort of their homes. Over the years, Jeopardy! viewers have adopted the practice of guessing the correct answer to the final round ahead of the episode.

To help out, here is the clue and the solution to the final round of tonight's episode.

Clue and solution to the May 18 Final Jeopardy!

The category for the Wednesday, May 18, episode of the show is, "Oscar-winning songs."

Clue: Johnny Mercer's lyrics to this 1961 Oscar-winning song once began, "I'm Holly."

Solution: Moon River.

Moon River by Henry Mancini won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 1961 Academy Awards. It was the primary song to be featured in Blake Edwards' Breakfast at Tiffany's.

The final round comes with an exciting twist and a classic dilemma. Participants can either bow out of the round and keep their winnings intact or they can play in the final round at the risk of losing their money in a bid to extend their streak to the next day.

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will be played among three-day champion Ryan Long, writer Adriana Ramírez, and pediatric hospitalist Audrey Kamzan.

More about Moon River

Moon River is a song by Henri Mancini, written by John Mercer. The song was instrumental in relaunching Mercer's career as a songwriter after his slow decline in the years prior to the launch. It was originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's and it went on to win the 1962 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The song also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It continues to be one of the most popular songs in the history of Hollywood.

Andy Williams recorded the song in 1962, and used it in his TV show, The Andy Williams Show. This version of Moon River was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress.

Be sure to tune in for another exciting night of Jeopardy!.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee