Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

As one of the most popular gameshows to ever grace the small screen, Jeopardy! never fails to make viewers smile and engage even while they are on their couches. Dating back to 1964, the show has continued its highly successful run over many seasons. Currently on its 38th season, the show has managed to hold on to a loyal fanbase throughout.

Typically played among three contestants, Jeopardy! is a knowledge-based game that tests a person's trivia and their ability to perform under pressure. The game show offers a hefty cash prize, and the opportunity for each player to build on their winning streaks.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy TFW you ace the Daily Double. TFW you ace the Daily Double. https://t.co/X7Hwxi7U8j

Jeopardy! Season 38 has already gone down in the illustrious history of the show as one of its best runs. Participants like Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and most recently Mattea Roach managed to build amazing streaks meticulously. They had the audience rooting for them every step of the way.

The final round of the gameshow contributes to its popularity because it allows viewers to participate from their living rooms. Long-time viewers of the show have made it a habit to know the answer to the final question before the episode airs. They derive a lot of joy from being able to guess the final round's answer ahead of the episode.

If you are looking for the answer to the final question for May 17, 2022, scroll on.

Clue and solution to the May 17 Final Jeopardy!

The category for May 17 is "Literature."

Clue: A contemporary review of a novel by this man said he “commands attention as a kind of literary James Dean.”

Solution: Jack Kerouac.

TIME's review of Jack Kerouac's On the Road deemed him as the literary version of the cultural icon James Dean.

The final round of the show puts the participants in a classic dilemma. They can either risk the winnings of the day to participate in the round in a bid to extend their streaks or walk away with what they have accumulated thus far.

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will be played among two-day champion Ryan Long, Head of Risk Operations Jason Smith, and museum educator Justine Lake-Jedzinak. We have not witnessed a long streak yet after Mattea Roach's departure.

More about Jack Kerouac

One of the pioneers of the famous Beat Generation, Jack Kerouac was an American novelist and poet, popular for his work after the Second World War. His first novel was The Town and the City, but he remained relatively unknown till the release of his second novel On the Road which made him a beat icon.

Kerouac went on to pen down 12 novels and numerous poetry collections. He died at the age of 47 from abdominal hemorrhage caused by excessive drinking.

