Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 16, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the well-known American game shows that has taken the forefront of American television over the long course of its history. Originally beginning in 1964, the show is currently on its 38th season and has accumulated a lot of praise and accolades on its way. Its long run is a testimony to its captivating nature.

The game show is based on general knowledge and is completely trivia-driven. It is played between three contestants who answer questions varying in subject matter and fields. The game show also consists of a hefty cash prize for the winner. The final round of the show is one of the most interesting parts that has been of constant interest to viewers across the world.

The current season of Jeopardy! is also one of the most popular ones in the long history of the game, owing to some brilliant contestants like Amy Schneider, Matt Amadio, and most recently Mattea Roach.

Viewers from across the world participate in the game by guessing the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Since not everyone has trivia knowledge stretching far and wide, here is the answer to tonight's Jeopardy! question.

Clue and solution to the May 13 Final Jeopardy!

The final round of the show is an exceptionally interesting affair as it has a completely offbeat format. In this round, participants are given a choice. They can either walk away with the cash prize they have accumulated over the episode without playing the round or risk it all to extend their streak to another game.

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! will be played between returning champion Ryan Long, LA-based photographer Nick Dee, and software developer Divya Badri.

The category for the upcoming episode is "The National Park Service." This is an extraordinarily rare topic that requires quite a bit of trivia skill.

Clue: The U.S.A.’s smallest National Park is a 91-acre site on the Mississippi River, home to this 630-foot landmark.

Solution: Gateway Arch.

The 650-foot Gateway Arch is situated in St. Louis, Missouri. The area around it was designated as a National Park in 2018, making it USA's smallest National Park.

More about Gateway Arch

The Gateway Arch is a 650-foot tall monument in St. Louis, Missouri, which is also the world's tallest arch and Missouri's tallest accessible building. It was designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in 1947. The construction of the project took 2 years and cost $13 million.

It is considered by many to be the tallest man-made monument in the Western Hemisphere. It is popularly called "The Gateway to the West." It was opened to the public in June 1967, and since then has remained one of the most popular tourist destinations in and around the area.

