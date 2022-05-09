Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 9, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in America owing to its engaging nature and offbeat content. The prolific game show has been around since the 1960s and has aired 38 seasons to date. Typically played between three contestants, it is entirely knowledge-based and trivia-driven.

So far, the final round has been a point of attraction for audiences as they usually attempt to guess the correct answer before the particular episode airs.

The show is currently on its 38th season, which also happens to be one of the most popular seasons of the game show in its long and illustrious history. This is due to some excellent contestants like Amy Schneider and Matt Amadio, who have created excellent streaks with their brilliant performances.

Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based tutor, also joined this hall of fame with her 23-day streak that ended only recently. The final question has been the downfall of many such great players, including Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.

Read on to get the answers to the final question of the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! which is set to release on May 9, 2022.

Clue and solution to the May 9 Final Jeopardy!

The final question of Jeopardy! follows a unique format where the answers are given out to the participants at the start and they have to figure out the question. It also offers the contestants a choice: they can either play the final question to continue their streak or bow out with their winning for the day.

For May 9, 2022, the category for the final question is "Novel Titles."

Clue: A 1590 poem written for the retirement of Queen Elizabeth’s champion knight shares its title with this 1929 novel by an American.

Solution: A Farewell to Arms.

Ernest Hemmingway's third full-length novel, A Farewell to Arms, shares its title with the 1590 British poem of the same name. Given Hemmingway's frequent European travels, it is no surprise that he had European inspirations behind his novels.

More about A Farewell to Arms

A Farewell to Arms is a novel by American author Ernest Hemmingway, first published in 1929. It follows the tale of Frederic Henry, a lieutenant in the ambulance corps of the Italian Army. The entire novel is set in the Italian campaign of World War I.

The novel chronicles a love affair between the lieutenant and a nurse against the backdrop of the ongoing World War. The novel has been adapted multiple times on screen and stage.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another night of Jeopardy!.

Edited by Khushi Singh