Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 6, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the foremost American game shows dealing extensively with knowledge and trivia over its long history of 38 seasons, dating back to the 1960s. Typically played between three contestants, the game deals with various topics and carries a hefty cash prize.

This current season of Jeopardy! is also one of the most intriguing and popular seasons in the game show's long history. This is thanks to some legendary contestants like Matt Amadio and Amy Schneider, who created exceptional streaks with their great gameplay.

Over the past few weeks, another contestant, Mattea Roach, has been in the process of making history with her exceptional streak of 23 days as of May 5, 2022. She has also accumulated a sum of $560,983 over her long streak.

Guessing the final answer before the episode airs has become a cult practice over the years. If you are looking for solutions to the final question of Jeopardy! for May 6, 2022, read on.

What is the final question?

The final question of Jeopardy! is one of the main reasons for the show's soaring popularity. In the last question, the participants are given a choice.

They can either bow out with their winning of the day or play on to extend their streak to another day. The final round has been the downfall of many great players, including the legendary game show winner Amy Schneider.

The final question follows an offbeat format, where the solution is supplied to the audience, and they have to figure out the solution. The final question covers a vast number of categories and fields.

The upcoming episode's round will be played between Mattea Roach, digital marketing manager Danielle Maurer, and senior operations manager Betsy Hobbs.

Clue and solution to the May 5 Final Jeopardy!

The category for the final question of May 5, 2022, is "U.S.A." This is a massive category covering history, culture, and great personalities, among many others.

Clue: These two mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.

Solution: William B. Hartsfield & Maynard Jackson.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Three of the top five longest streaks in Jeopardy! history happened (or are happening, in Mattea's case) this season. Remarkable. Three of the top five longest streaks in Jeopardy! history happened (or are happening, in Mattea's case) this season. Remarkable. https://t.co/6yMUphBs4G

Georgia's main airport was built over an abandoned racetrack, then owned by Asa Candler. The property was then known as Candler Field. It was later reopened as William B. Hartsfield Atlanta Airport in 1971. Mayor Maynard Jackson's name was also added to the moniker list.

More about William B. Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson

Resi @resenvoir New footage of the Jackson 5 getting a proclamation from Maynard Jackson (former mayor of Atlanta) New footage of the Jackson 5 getting a proclamation from Maynard Jackson (former mayor of Atlanta) https://t.co/Vs6etZZD0g

William Berry Hartsfield Sr. was an American politician who served as a Mayor of Atalanta for two terms. He served as a Mayor from 1937 to 1941 and again from 1942 to 1962. He is the longest-serving Mayor of Atalanta, Georgia.

Maynard Holbrook Jackson Jr. was an attorney and politician from Georgia who served as the first black Mayor of Atalanta at 35. He was elected in 1973.

Edited by Ravi Iyer