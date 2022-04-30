Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, April 29

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in America. Having earned its way into mainstream entertainment TV despite the offbeat format, the show is a must-watch for fans every day. While it has been around since the 1960s, the show still manages to be engaging and refreshing. Presently in its 38th season, the gameshow still manages to get love and admiration from thousands.

The current season of Jeopardy! is one of the best seasons in the gameshow's long and illustrious history because of iconic contestants like Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider who broke new grounds by creating exceptional streaks.

Presently, another contestant is in the midst of making Jeopardy! history. Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based tutor, has won 18 games in a row as of April 28, 2022. The brilliant contestant is not likely to slow down any time soon. She is the first Canadian to ever achieve a streak like this on the gameshow and only the 13th contestant ever to have a streak of over ten days.

The final round of the gameshow is beloved since it allows viewers to participate in the game by guessing the final answer ahead of the episode. If you are looking for the final round's answer for April 29, 2022, you have come to the right place.

Clue and solution to the April 29 Final Jeopardy!

The final round follows a unique format where the participants are provided with the answer ahead of the round, and they have to figure out the question. In the upcoming episode, 18-day champion Mattea Roach will face Terri Higgins, an associate director of admissions from New York, and Julian Glander, an animator from Pittsburgh.

The category for April 29, 2022, is 'Musical Inspirations.'

Clue: “Tuileries” & “The Great Gate of Kiev” were 2 of the artworks that inspired this classical work completed in 1874.

Solution: Pictures at an Exhibition.

Pictures at an Exhibition is one of Modest Mussorgsky's most famous works. It was inspired by a series of paintings by Viktor Hartmann, the renowned Russian painter and architect.

More about Pictures at an Exhibition

Vancouver Island Symphony performing an arrangement of Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" with my art as the backdrop! My work represents the Catacombs movement in the suite & was made with photos I took in Paris in 2019.



Photograph by HA Photography. Vancouver Island Symphony performing an arrangement of Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" with my art as the backdrop! My work represents the Catacombs movement in the suite & was made with photos I took in Paris in 2019.Photograph by HA Photography. https://t.co/kABcoi12xN

Pictures at an Exhibition is a 10-piece piano instrumental composition by Modest Mussorgsky. It is Mussorgsky's most renowned composition and one of the most well-known classical pieces of all time. The piece was inspired by Viktor Hartmann's paintings at the Academy of Fine Arts in Saint Petersburg, which displayed over 400 paintings by the artist in 1874.

Pictures at an Exhibition gained its popularity from various orchestrations and arrangements by other composers, most notably Maurice Ravel in 1922.

Tune in to your local stations for another exciting night of Jeopardy!.

