“Good run Mattea”: Jeopardy! fans react as Mattea Roach’s victory run ends on May 6 episode

America’s most popular game show, Jeopardy!, has given viewers many legendary contestants over the years. This time, fans were rooting for Mattea Roach, a tutor from Toronto, to join the list.
After 23 wins, Roach’s victory run ended on the May 6 episode. She competed against senior operations manager Betsy Hobbs and digital marketing manager Danielle Maurer.
Roach, who earned $560,983 from the 23 games, led with $19,200 in the final round. But her guess for the Final Jeopardy question was wrong, resulting in a $3,601 loss. The correct answer was given by Danielle Maurer, who ended Roach’s winning streak.
What do Jeopardy! fans have to say?
Viewers were hoping Mattea Roach would join the players who have won multiple games previously. Some of their names were Ken Jennings, Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer, and Amy Schneider.
Speaking about fans adding her name to Jeopardy! legends, she told the New York Post:
“When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don’t feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest. And there’s a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs, but it’s an amazing accomplishment. Like, I can’t believe it.”
She added:
“It’s such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy. It’s, wow. There’s no words.”
However, fans lauded Roach’s journey and celebrated the win that she had so far. Take a look at their reactions:
What was the Final Jeopardy question?
The Final Jeopardy question’s category on the May 6 episode was “U.S.A.” The clue was:
“These two mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.”
The answer was William B. Hartsfield & Maynard Jackson. Mattea Roach guessed, “Who are Churchill and Downs?”
She wagered $3,601, thus, lost the amount after her answer turned out to be incorrect. Fellow challenger Danielle Maurer answered correctly and wagered $4,200 out of her $11,400. After the win, Maurer’s total prize money became $15,600 and Roach’s $15,599.
Betsy Hobbs scored last in the beginning, and her final earnings were $400, as she answered incorrectly in the final round.
In an interview at the end of the May 6 episode, Roach said she looks forward to returning to Tournament of Champions and that her fans remember her as a player.
Mattea Roach is a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, Canada, who completed her graduation from the University of Toronto. With her first win, she paid off her student loan, and now, she has 23 wins to her credit with $560,983 prize money.