“Good run Mattea”: Jeopardy! fans react as Mattea Roach’s victory run ends on May 6 episode

Mattea Roach's winning streak comes to an end on Jeopardy! (Image via jeopardy/Instagram)
Modified May 07, 2022 04:50 PM IST
America’s most popular game show, Jeopardy!, has given viewers many legendary contestants over the years. This time, fans were rooting for Mattea Roach, a tutor from Toronto, to join the list.

After 23 wins, Roach’s victory run ended on the May 6 episode. She competed against senior operations manager Betsy Hobbs and digital marketing manager Danielle Maurer.

Roach, who earned $560,983 from the 23 games, led with $19,200 in the final round. But her guess for the Final Jeopardy question was wrong, resulting in a $3,601 loss. The correct answer was given by Danielle Maurer, who ended Roach’s winning streak.

Mattea Roach, it has been a pleasure watching you play. See you in the Tournament of Champions. https://t.co/YVXnmUzecl

What do Jeopardy! fans have to say?

Viewers were hoping Mattea Roach would join the players who have won multiple games previously. Some of their names were Ken Jennings, Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer, and Amy Schneider.

Speaking about fans adding her name to Jeopardy! legends, she told the New York Post:

“When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don’t feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest. And there’s a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs, but it’s an amazing accomplishment. Like, I can’t believe it.”

She added:

“It’s such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy. It’s, wow. There’s no words.”

However, fans lauded Roach’s journey and celebrated the win that she had so far. Take a look at their reactions:

Good run Mattea! #Jeopardy
@mattearoach No!!! I'm so gutted...I loved having you on @Jeopardy Thanks for letting us get to know you and see you soon on the tournament of champions!! #Jeopardy #MatteaRoach
@mattearoach Congrats, Mattea! It was a pleasure to watch you. I look forward to seeing where your life takes you. Thank you for being you ❤️ #Jeopardy #MatteaRoach
Who my 12-year-old son and I arranged our evenings around for the last few weeks:Answer: “Who is @mattearoach “You’re a rock star and we’re proud of you! #jeopardy
*spoiler alert* WHAT A RUN, @mattearoach!! i don’t think i’ve been more excited rooting for a contestant every game on #Jeopardy than for you! twitter.com/Jeopardy/statu…
What a run by Mattea. She was so fun to watch, easy to root for. But my fatigued brain can’t make sense of her final wager. #jeopardy
The wager is everything. She had done so amazingly. I am so grateful for the joy that Mattea brought so many of us. Thank you @mattearoach #Jeopardy
@mattearoach Mattea!!Mattea!!! Will miss you every night !! Congrats for your long run in #Jeopardy and your personality. It was an absolute pleasure to see you playing so well!
😔What a run @mattearoach! #Jeopardy
@mattearoach you had a great run! We enjoyed it. #Jeopardy

What was the Final Jeopardy question?

The Final Jeopardy question’s category on the May 6 episode was “U.S.A.” The clue was:

“These two mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.”

The answer was William B. Hartsfield & Maynard Jackson. Mattea Roach guessed, “Who are Churchill and Downs?”

youtube-cover

She wagered $3,601, thus, lost the amount after her answer turned out to be incorrect. Fellow challenger Danielle Maurer answered correctly and wagered $4,200 out of her $11,400. After the win, Maurer’s total prize money became $15,600 and Roach’s $15,599.

Betsy Hobbs scored last in the beginning, and her final earnings were $400, as she answered incorrectly in the final round.

In an interview at the end of the May 6 episode, Roach said she looks forward to returning to Tournament of Champions and that her fans remember her as a player.

Mattea Roach is a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, Canada, who completed her graduation from the University of Toronto. With her first win, she paid off her student loan, and now, she has 23 wins to her credit with $560,983 prize money.

हिन्दी