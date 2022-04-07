“Mattea is a FORCE!”: Jeopardy! fans laud Mattea Roach after she won the competition twice

Mattea Roach is the new Jeopardy! champion. Coming back on Wednesday, after winning $32,001 on Tuesday, the 23-year-old tutor won $38,800 after giving the correct answer to a very tricky ‘Final Jeopardy!’ question on the Jeopardy! Show.

Jeopardy! is one of the most favorite game shows of viewers all around the world. The show began airing in 1964, and Mattea Roach appeared in the current Season 38 of the show. Also, this episode was hosted by Mayim Bialik.

Fans react to Mattea Roach's win on tonight's episode of Jeopardy!

23-year-old Toronto tutor Mattea Roach won big on this Wednesday's episode of Jeopardy! and fans are impressed by her.

Darlene Parnell 🇨🇦 🦓 @darlene865 Mattea is killing it. She is super smart and fast on the buzzer. We here in Nova Scotia are so proud of her. #Jeopardy Mattea is killing it. She is super smart and fast on the buzzer. We here in Nova Scotia are so proud of her. #Jeopardy

Mark Orlan @MarkOrlan Wow! Mattea Roach, from Toronto, extends her winnings for a second day on #Jeopardy ! Congratulations! Wow! Mattea Roach, from Toronto, extends her winnings for a second day on #Jeopardy! Congratulations!

Wayne R @WaynieTDot



#Jeopardy Mattea slays them again with no mercy! Mattea slays them again with no mercy! #Jeopardy

austen @xaustenxz I see Mattea going on a decent streak. However, her opponents were not the best. #jeopardy I see Mattea going on a decent streak. However, her opponents were not the best. #jeopardy

What happened on Jeopardy! tonight?

On the recent episode of the show, Toronto tutor Mattea Roach was up against Lana Altman, a digital programming manager hailing from Southington, Connecticut, and Vernon Ng, an associate professor of English from Tacoma, Washington.

In the first round of Jeopardy!, the player answered 21 questions winning $12,800. Her competitors Altman and Vernon could only win $1400 and -$1800 in the round. Similarly, during the ‘Double Jeopardy!’ round, Roach hit on both ‘Daily Double’ answers and won 10,000 Dollars. After two rounds, she had won $28,800 in total. We saw a tie in this round between Altman and Vernon, with both of their total coming up to $2,200.

She correctly answered the 'Final Jeopardy!' question winning another $10,000. Tonight’s ‘Final Jeopardy!’ was from the 'Small Countries' category, and the hint for the same was ‘French, Italian, and Swiss nationals make up about half of its population of 38,000.’ She gave the correct answer to ‘What is Monaco?’ and won $38,800 in total.

On the other hand, her competitors answered incorrectly. Vernon NG won a total of $1 after incorrectly answering to “What is Lichtenstein?” Meanwhile, Altman won $3 after giving the wrong answer to “What is Malta?”

Roach revealed that she would use all the money she had won on the show to pay off her student debt loans. She will not be debt-free. However, she also revealed that she will be going back to school and will have to take another loan soon.

The April 6, 2022, review of the show is:

1.Mattea Roach - $38,800

2. Vernon Ng -$3

3. Lana Altman -$1

Fans hope that she will stay a long-time winner of the game show.

