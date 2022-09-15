“I will pass on Zach”: Fans react to The Bachelor buzz claiming Zach Shallcross is the chosen lead for Season 27

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette Season 19 has more in store. With the final episode airing next Tuesday, September 20, 2022, host Jesse Palmer is set to announce the production's pick for the next lead on The Bachelor.

As per Variety, sources have claimed that ABC is set on the idea of making Zach Shallcross the next lead of the show.

The sources further explained that The Bachelorette suitor is the network’s pick to lead Season 27, which will likely air in early 2023. Jesse will allegedly be announcing the same in the upcoming episode titled "After The Final Rose." Zach is the current contestant in the franchise with two women leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Fans, however, weren't keen on the idea of Zach as the next Bachelor. One tweeted, "I will pass on Zach" and listed some of the other suitors who might "exite fans to watch the season."

T.F. @Lakotasky #TheBachelor ette To be honest #TheBachelor 2023 choice of Zach Shallcross is not a choice that excites fans: Tyler Cameron, Brandon Jones, Mike Johnson, Peter Kraus - would excite fans to want to watch the season. I will pass on Zach #TheBachelorette To be honest #TheBachelor 2023 choice of Zach Shallcross is not a choice that excites fans: Tyler Cameron, Brandon Jones, Mike Johnson, Peter Kraus - would excite fans to want to watch the season. I will pass on Zach

Zach had a great connection with Rachel and was among her Top 3 picks, but he self-eliminated himself before the rose ceremony. He did so after an awkward fantasy suite date with the Bachelorette where she questioned his maturity to get married with respect to him being younger than her.

Fans react to Zach Shallcross potentially being the next Bachelor

Fans weren't very impressed with the idea of Zach being the star of the next season. Several fans felt that there were many top contestants on Season 19 of The Bachelorette who could be put up as the lead and given their own romantic journey.

Some fans claimed that although they loved Zach, they wanted to see Aven in the upcoming season of the show. Meanwhile, others said that if Zach were on the show, it would mean that it would have "younger immature girls" and the older ones wouldn't stand a chance.

Bach & Boozy @BachandBoozy I get the feeling that Zach walked out bc they offered him the Bachelor role and he was never that into Rachel to begin with so he took it #TheBachelor ette #TheBachelor I get the feeling that Zach walked out bc they offered him the Bachelor role and he was never that into Rachel to begin with so he took it #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor

Jenna @Jenna_OrangeCo didn't fool me and I knew he was bailing Rachel for just this "The Bachelor" spot

@BachelorNation @theyearofelan



#TheBachelor @RealitySteve Nooooo!... Zach Shallcross is not a genuine person. His phony cryingdidn't fool me and I knew he was bailing Rachel for just this "The Bachelor" spot @RealitySteve Nooooo!... Zach Shallcross is not a genuine person. His phony crying 😭 didn't fool me and I knew he was bailing Rachel for just this "The Bachelor" spot‼️@BachelorNation @theyearofelan#TheBachelor

Justine Hudson @DrJustineHudson I’ll be disappointed if Zach is the Bachelor. It’ll likely just mean more younger, immature girls, and the few older ones will have virtually no chance. #TheBachelor I’ll be disappointed if Zach is the Bachelor. It’ll likely just mean more younger, immature girls, and the few older ones will have virtually no chance. #TheBachelor

itsabravoworld @itsabravoworld



First step, make it nice between Rachel and Zach.

Second step, present him as humble and vulnerable.

Third step, have him emo on camera in an authentic way.

him Zach’s going to be the #TheBachelor - it’s very clear.First step, make it nice between Rachel and Zach.Second step, present him as humble and vulnerable.Third step, have him emo on camera in an authentic way.him #TheBachelor ette Zach’s going to be the #TheBachelor - it’s very clear. First step, make it nice between Rachel and Zach. ✔️ Second step, present him as humble and vulnerable. ✔️ Third step, have him emo on camera in an authentic way. ✔️✔️✔️him #TheBachelorette https://t.co/7I7s2y8qH8

Zach Shallcross' self eliminates himself The Bachelorette Season 19

Following their fantasy suite date, Rachel and Zach revealed that they had had some difficult conversations for the former to gain more clarity on her choices going forward. However, their interaction left the suitor disappointed and frustrated as he confessed to seeing a different side of Rachel during their overnight date.

Zach further revealed that Rachel had addressed their age difference being a problem. According to the suitor, she that because he was younger than her, he was not ready to get down on one knee. While Rachel felt that he wasn't ready for a commitment, the suitor confessed that he was planning a future with her.

In a confessional, the suitor said:

"I don't know what it could be. But Rachel's concern came outta nowhere. And I think, it's f****d up to be honest... And she was putting on a front. That scares me, that scares me a lot."

While having a conversation with Jesse Palmer, Zach broke down and said:

"Things were immediately different when we were in the fantasy suite... Just completely the way were were together, you know that feeling? Took a 180 you know? She was different, I was different...When the cameras were away and it was just [us] talking, it felt like she was just like not showing her true self."

Before the rose ceremony, after which, two suitors were supposed to meet Rachel's family, Zach pulled her over and confessed his concerns. He explained that he had seen two sides to Rachel and claimed that the woman he knew didn't exist in the fantasy suite. He called her "Bachelorette Rachel" and said that she was different from the woman he had found a connection with.

Zach claimed that their energy was off and although he saw a future with her at the end of it, he felt it was better for him to self-eliminate, pack his bags and leave.

In the first installment of The Bachelorette finale, Zach joined Rachel in the hot seat. The duo cleared up all the misunderstandings and apologized to each other. They also agreed at being in different phases of life and understood each other's position.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave