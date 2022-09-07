"She is pulling any excuse out of the box": Fans slam Rachel after she brings up the age difference between her and Zach on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired the second part of the fantasy suite date on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are now in the final leg of their journey, where they will have to choose a potential partner by the end of the season. However, the journey has been far from perfect as they have encountered numerous issues so far.

On tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, Zach and Rachel went on their fantasy suite date but ended it on a bitter note. The latter addressed concerns with the suitor's age (Zach's 25 while she's 26) and him not being ready. These concerns made Zach question the relationship. He was left heartbroken by the turn of events.

Fans, however, felt that Rachel was giving an excuse to send Zach home. One tweeted:

* @kiImomger Rachel saying she doesn’t think Zach is ready to commit because he’s 25 when she’s 26… she was pulling ANY excuse out the box #thebachelorette Rachel saying she doesn’t think Zach is ready to commit because he’s 25 when she’s 26… she was pulling ANY excuse out the box #thebachelorette

Season 19 of the reality dating series has been extremely popular. While some fans have witnessed the ladies' great romantic journeys with suitors and admired the friendship between Gabby and Rachel, others have slammed the show for displaying its bias towards one bachelorette.

The Bachelorette suitor Zach raises issues with Rachel after fantasy suite

After their fantasy suite, Zach and Rachel revealed they had to undertake some difficult conversations. However, it left The Bachelorette suitor confused and disappointed. He revealed that Rachel was concerned that he was younger than her and assumed he was not ready for a commitment, while all he was doing was picturing her as his future wife.

Zach confessed that it was a surprise, and it felt as if he was talking to a stranger and it was not the same person he knew or was falling in love with.

In a confessional, The Bachelorette suitor said:

"I don't know what it could be. But Rachel's concern came outta nowhere. And I thinl, it's f***ed up to be honest..And she was putting on a front. That scares me, that scares me a lot."

Zach raised the issues to host Jesse Palmer and broke down after confessing how Rachel behaved on the fantasy suite date. After explaining how he and Rachel had a great time together throughout the season, Zach said:

"Things were immediately different when we were in the fantasy suite..Just completely the way were were together, you know that feeling? Took a 180 you know? She was different, I was different...When the cameras were away and it was just [us] talking, it felt like she was just like not showing her true self."

Zach then revealed that Rachel brought up the issue of an age difference between the two. Although the suitor confessed that he had strong feelings for her, he still wanted to talk to her and gain answers to some of the questions raised previously.

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Zach looked nervous and upset at the turn of events with Rachel and decided that he wanted answers before he could proceed forward. However, viewers weren't shown their conversation tonight as Jesse teased some major drama in store for next week's two-part finale event.

Fans react to Zach's feelings toward Rachel

Fans were disappointed with Rachel and were skeptical of their conversation at the fantasy suite date. Check out what they had to say.

gene @enrigenesis #bachelorette Rachel is just making up shit and saying that Zach isn’t ready so he can doubt himself and she can end up with manipulative Tino and not feel bad about it bc she’s just as manipulative (being a Pisces) so maybe they belong together after all and— #thebachelorette Rachel is just making up shit and saying that Zach isn’t ready so he can doubt himself and she can end up with manipulative Tino and not feel bad about it bc she’s just as manipulative (being a Pisces) so maybe they belong together after all and— #thebachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/azw6a6HEsM

emily🌹 @bachtweettweet



#thebachelorette #bachelorette Rachel’s sabotaging her relationship with Zach bc she’s going to pick Tino Rachel’s sabotaging her relationship with Zach bc she’s going to pick Tino 😩😩😩 #thebachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/0zJCmEJeY2

Bachelorette Buzz @bachelorsbuzzin



#bachelorette #thebachelorette Zach has literally been an angel.... age?? Come ON Rachel.. just tell him you want to be with Tino we all know it Zach has literally been an angel.... age?? Come ON Rachel.. just tell him you want to be with Tino we all know it#bachelorette #thebachelorette

TheBachBabes @TheBachBabes



#TheBachelorette ZACH IS THE MAN RACHEL SHOULD CHOOSE BUT SHE WON’T ZACH IS THE MAN RACHEL SHOULD CHOOSE BUT SHE WON’T#TheBachelorette https://t.co/LZHJkFtqhs

Brandy Sims @BrandySims1 Zach was honestly the best choice for Rachel… what is she doing??? I wish I could’ve seen some of the fantasy suites bc he’s acting like she was a totally different person. This is so bizarre. #TheBachelorette Zach was honestly the best choice for Rachel… what is she doing??? I wish I could’ve seen some of the fantasy suites bc he’s acting like she was a totally different person. This is so bizarre. #TheBachelorette

𝓥𝓪𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓪 ♡ @0111vanessa

#TheBachelorette Rachel could have honestly been straight up and been like "I don't think we are right for each other" instead of making Zach feel led on and blindsided. If you're not feeling it just say so! Rachel could have honestly been straight up and been like "I don't think we are right for each other" instead of making Zach feel led on and blindsided. If you're not feeling it just say so!#TheBachelorette

Eli ⁷ 💕 @CurlyGirlEli



#thebachelorette #bachelorette Did Rachel just try to gaslight Zach into thinking he wasn’t ready because SHE doesn’t see a future with him?? Did Rachel just try to gaslight Zach into thinking he wasn’t ready because SHE doesn’t see a future with him??#thebachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/dFMKgf7cRJ

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC Thanks for watching Forever hoping for their happily ever afterThanks for watching #TheBachelorette and don’t forget to tune in next TUESDAY for part 1 of the dramatic season finale! @GabrielaWindey Forever hoping for their happily ever after 💗 Thanks for watching #TheBachelorette and don’t forget to tune in next TUESDAY for part 1 of the dramatic season finale! @GabrielaWindey https://t.co/0puUDAkdiq

The Bachelorette Season 19 has been very dramatic since its premiere, with more controversies and issues to be revealed. Viewers will have to tune in next week for a two-part finale to see what is in store. Will the ladies find love, or will emotions get the best of them?

Tune in to The Bachelorette next week on September 13, 2022, for the first part of the finale at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

