Who is Zach Shallcross’ uncle? All about The Bachelorette suitor's relative as makes an appearance in Rachel's hometowns in Episode 7

This week's episode of The Bachelorette saw Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia heading to their hometowns to meet their respective suitors' families. While some suitors confessed their love for the bachelorettes, others were skeptical about getting down on one knee for a potential engagement.

What caught viewers' attention this week on The Bachelorette was the appearance of Zach Shallcross' uncle, who is, in fact, famous Seinfield actor Patrick Warburton. After a short preview following last week's episode, he went on Twitter to confirm his presence in the hometowns segment. He said:

"I’m being asked “why are you on The Batchelorette ?” It’s my favorite show? I’m addicted..? I have a crush on that Zach Shallcross fellow? Or…all of the above Or…Zach is my nephew? Or…all of the above?"

Zach is among the three contenders vying for Rachel Recchia's heart in Season 19 of the dating series. He introduced the lead to his family tonight and confessed his love for her, which Rachel also reciprocated.

Patrick Warburton, who appears on The Bachelorette, hosts a fundraiser every year

Patrick was excitedly welcomed as Zach's uncle on this week's episode of The Bachelorette. However, there is more to the protective uncle, who is guiding his nephew on his love journey.

The California native grew up in Huntington Beach and resides in Ventura County with his wife Cathy and four children Talon, Alexandra (Lexie), Shane, and Gabriel. The star also hosts the annual charity golf tournament, The Warburton, a celebrity tournament to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital each year in Palm Springs.

The New Jersey native is best known for playing David Puddy in Seinfield. The actor has also lent his voice to many roles, including Family Guy's Joe Swanson, Ken from Bee Movie, Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove, and Steve Barkin from Kim Possible, among others.

In addition to proving his skills as a great voice actor, Patrick has also appeared in many onscreen projects, including The Tick, Ted, Rules of Engagement, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Space Force. He also played the role of Mick Moore in the NBC sitcom series Crowded.

The actor starred in Disney's major motion picture, live-action comedy Underdog, as the archenemy "Cad," inspired by the 1964 cartoon television series. Patrick also won the Best Actor award for the film at numerous film festivals, including the Beverly Hills Film Festival, New York VisionFest, and the Boulder International Film Festival.

Patrick also appeared in the 1999 Dark Comedy The Woman Chaser, which received critical acclaim at the prestigious New York Film Festival and The Sundance Film Festival. His lead role in the 2001 sitcom The Tick also made proved his mettle as a critically acclaimed actor, more so after it was released on DVD.

Fans of The Bachelorette were excited to see Patrick's appearance on the hit dating series. Check out what they had to say about it.

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired its first part of the hometowns on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. If the previews are anything to go by, there is more drama this season as emotions get real and relationships are questioned. Will Gabby and Rachel embark upon their true loves?

Keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC to find out.

