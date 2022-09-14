The Bachelorette Season 19 finale: Why do fans feel that Rachel didn't care enough about Zach's self-elimination?

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired the first installment of its two-part live finale on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are in the final leg of their dating journey and have one more step remaining before they choose their partners and potential husbands.

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, Zach sent himself home ahead of the rose ceremony. Before Rachel could make her choice, he pulled her over to talk to her and confessed that he was seeing two different sides of her after the fantasy suite and was going to leave.

Instead of trying to stop him, Rachel seemed to agree with his decision. After the duo broke up, fans felt that Rachel didn't care enough for Zach since she had no emotions when she sent him packing. Although the former revealed that she only wanted clarity so she could make the right choice by the end of their date, many viewers speculated that she was going to "send him home anyway."

Why did The Bachelorette suitor Zach send himself home?

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Zach pulled Rachel over to confess what he felt throughout the week following their fantasy suite date.

He revealed that he saw two different sides of Rachel and claimed that the woman he knew didn't exist at the fantasy suite. He said that he saw "Bachelorette Rachel" and felt that the energy was just off.

Although Rachel explained that she was just looking for clarity to make decisions, Zach revealed that he didn't see what they had before. He further said that although he was falling for her and saw a future with her, after what transpired in the past week, he felt it was better to leave and eliminate himself from the running.

The Bachelorette duo agreed that it wasn't working for them anymore and that they were at different phases in life. After Zach left, Rachel chose Tino and Aven as her final two.

She also explained that she didn't encourage anyone questioning her character, implying that Zach had done exactly that.

At the live finale, Zach met Rachel after a significant amount of time. He apologized for making her feel that he was questioning her character. He said that all he was trying to do was confess what he felt. The duo agreed that their energy was off during the fantasy suite date and admitted that things were awkward the following day.

Zach also guessed that they both found out in the middle of their fantasy suite date that it wasn't going to work but had to spend the entire night together, which made things even more awkward. Rachel then apologized to The Bachelorette suitor for making him feel that way.

"He dodged a bullet": Fans react to The Bachelorette suitor Zach's self-elimination

After Zach eliminated himself, fans felt that Rachel didn't care enough to express emotions for him. Many also questioned whether Rachel ever cared about him in the first place.

Season 19 of the reality dating competition has uncovered many layers in Gabby and Rachel's journey alongside their respective chosen suitors. While some went on to become fan-favorites for the season and potential candidates for the next season of The Bachelor, others failed to impress viewers as they created drama in the ladies' lives.

The first part of the live finale scored high on the drama quotient. With the way things are currently, it is difficult to see how the journey ends for Gabby and Rachel. Will they be engaged to their chosen partners by the end of the season or will they each choose to go their separate ways?

To find out, keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC.

