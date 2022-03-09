9 Bachelor franchise couples who are still together

Fans of The Bachelor know that not all who compete on the show find true love. The show has theatrics, heartbreaks, and squabbles. Thus, unions require time, effort, and a lot of determination off the screen.

It's a hard pill to swallow, but relationships developed in the reality TV sphere do not always survive in the real world. Nonetheless, the Bachelor franchise has proven its matchmaking skills through the years with numerous couples who have found love on-screen standing ground in real life.

The fortunate handful who got the last rose and remained united defied all odds. For more than two decades, the franchise has produced numerous successful marriages, engagements, and couples.

These are the picked favorite couples who managed to make it work in real life, following their on-screen happy endings.

The Bachelor stars and their on-screen to real-life relationship transitions

1) Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

At the finale of her season, ABC's first-ever Bachelorette, Trista Rehn, got betrothed to fireman Ryan Sutter—Ryan proposed to her, despite the fact that the programme's initial concept was for Trista to ask for his hand.

They got married in a broadcast event in December 2003, and they are still regarded the franchise's greatest achievement, even 18 years down the line.

The couple presently resides in Colorado with their two children, Max and Blakesley. Their son, Maxwell Alston, was born in July 2007 and their daughter, Blakesley Grace, was born in April 2009.

Reportedly, in an interview, Trista revealed the secrets to their long-lasting and healthy marriage, stating:

"You need to put the time and effort into your relationship just as much as you put time and effort into everything else."

2) Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

In the season 17 finale, Sean handed Catherine his last rose and a huge diamond. Their on-screen romance was only the beginning. In 2014, they tied the knot in the first-ever Bachelor broadcast TV marriage ceremony.

They now live as a family of five with two sons, Samuel and Isaiah, and a daughter, Mia, who was born in late 2019. Although Sean going down on his knee for Catherine was unexpected at first, the two have demonstrated that their relationship is meant to stay.

Catherine gave E! News a glimpse into their married life, saying:

"I love having my best friend to wake up to, spend the day with, and kiss good night. I can count on Sean to make me feel loved every day and also give me sound advice when I need it. He’s honestly the best thing that has happened to me.”

3) Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo over fan favorite Peter Krause on season 13 of The Bachelorette. Seemingly, she has been the happiest since making her decision.

They began planning their future in Texas and got married in a non-televised ceremony in Mexico in 2019 and are currently living in Los Angeles.

Lindsay resorted to Bryan's podcast, called Dr. Abs Healthcast, to talk about their life in L.A., saying:

"I didn't move to L.A. because I just love the city. You're focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I'm here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we're doing this to eventually bring ourselves together."

4) Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Even by The Bachelor standards, the circumstances in which Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney wound up together were extremely dramatic. Jason appeared on After the Final Rose, stating that he had separated from Melissa and was seeing second position winner Molly Malaney instead.

Despite initially choosing Melissa Rycroft as the recipient of his last rose, the bachelor ended up with Molly as his real-life partner.

They married in a broadcast ceremony in 2010. Jason's prior alliance resulted in Molly becoming a stepmother to his son Ty. Their daughter, Riley, was born in 2013, and about two years ago, the couple celebrated ten years of marriage.

5) Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell met on a season of The Bachelor that was packed with conflicts and scandals in 2021. Rachael was attacked for racist and offensive images from her time in college during the pair's initial stages on TV. Chris Harrison backed Rachael before finally stepping down from his position as the host of the series.

In the final episode, Matt chose Rachael, and the two set off without making it official. After the couple separated, Rachael issued an apology for the images. Rachael and Matt discussed their breakup on After the Final Rose and decided to go their own several ways.

Nevertheless, the two were sighted together in public many times this spring, although both claimed they are not together. According to Us Weekly, Matt was also said to be seeing other women behind Rachael's back. Matt officially revealed that he and Rachael are dating again in May.

6) JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

In season 12 of The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers found love with each other. During the finale, JoJo presented her last rose to Jordan while simultaneously accepting his proposal.

Once they met in real life, the spark between them caught wind, and the rest is Bachelorette history. The pair are still engaged, after having to reschedule twice and still haven't made any official announcements regarding their wedding.

Jordan told US Weekly in August 2021:

"Every time we postpone, it’s had to be one year out from the date because fall is not an option. Jordan’s gone for football all fall and there’s only a couple months of the year where our venue is really thriving and beautiful because it is outdoors, so it is just May of next year."

7) Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

On season four of Bachelor in Paradise, the romance featuring Raven (from Nick's year on The Bachelor) and Adam (from Rachel Lindsay's year on The Bachelorette) was a standout.

Instead of getting engaged shortly after the season ended, the pair planned to continue dating beyond the show's set. However, shortly afterward, Adam proposed and Ravel said yes!

Despite not immediately getting engaged in the 2017 finale, the couple married in April 2021 after rescheduling their wedding thrice owing to COVID-19, according to People Magazine.

On Valentine's Day 2022, Raven and Adam shared a picture on Instagram, officially sharing the news of their newborn child.

8) Holly Durst and Blake Julian

At the finale of the Bachelor sequel that aired before Paradise title Bachelor Pad, Holly Durst had two major reasons to rejoice. Apart from winning the $250,000 prize money with companion Michael Stagliano in the 2011 finale, Holly also disclosed her commitment to fellow star Blake Julian.

Sadly, the revelation was uncomfortable, as fans were forced to witness Michael (Holly's former partner) receive the news as a shock.

Notwithstanding the tension onstage, Holly and Blake were married in 2012, and still have a strong game going on. The couple currently reside together in South Carolina with their daughter Poppy.

9) Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton

Although Chris Lambton, who placed second on The Bachelorette season 6, missed out on Ali Fedotowsky's last rose, he found happiness off-screen with Peyton Wright.

Peyton and Chris are just another pair who met after failing to find romance on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Peyton was turned down on Andy Baldwin's season, while Chris, a landscaper, was one of two finalists in 2010 for Ali Fedotowsky's hand.

They met at an event organized by the franchise and immediately hit it off. They married in 2012, moved to Massachusetts, and then participated and had their two kids, Lyla and Hayes.

